VIDEO: Sneak peak inside Nordstrom Rack Langley

The luxury discount store is the first in British Columbia, opens Thursday

Nordstrom Rack in Langley will open its doors to the public Sept. 17, 2020. (Joti Grewal/Langley Advance Times)

Nordstrom Rack will be opening its doors to the public at the Willowbrook Shopping Centre Thursday, but the Langley Advance Times was given a sneak peak ahead of the big day.

In August, staff could be seen at the department store unpacking boxes and completing orientation, but Tuesday the off-price Nordstrom Rack was ready for its grand opening.

The department store will be first in the province and only the seventh in the country, Lauren Adey, a Nordstrom spokesperson said during the morning media availability.

It currently employs more than 60 employees, many from the Metro Vancouver area, she added.

“The health and safety of our customers and employees is our priority,” Adey noted. “We’ve made updates to our stores and the way we serve customers to help keep everyone healthy.”

Some updates include health screenings for employees, requiring face coverings for customers and employees, limiting the number of people in the store, increasing cleaning and installing dividers at check-out registers.

For the grand opening event on Thursday the store has organized space in the parking lot to allow guests to wait in line while maintaining distance.

The event will feature a donut truck outside the store, a live DJ and raffles.

“We’re opening Nordstrom Willowbrook Shopping Centre with more than 15,000 pairs of shoes across women’s, men’s and kids,” Adey said.

The Rack department store will carry 45 of the top 50 brands carried at Nordstrom stores but will offer customers up to 50 per cent off apparel, accessories and shoes, she added.

The store opens Thursday at 8 a.m.

