VIDEO: Alley art aimed at Langley beautification ahead of impending road work

When the one-way on Fraser Highway gets torn up next year, Forever Yours Lingerie will be ready.

Sonya Perkins, a Langley business operator hopes other shop owners will follow suit and clean up and decorate the back alley running parallel to the one-way section of Fraser Highway. With impending road work threatening to tear up the main drag next year, she’s looking for ways to make the back entrances of local stores more inviting to customers. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance)

Kudos for thinking outside the box.

The team at Forever Yours Lingerie deserve an “attaboy” or in this case, attagirl” for just such an effort.

Sonya Perkins and her team are preparing for some upcoming upheaval to their business, with the City preparing to tear up much of the one-way section of Fraser Highway to run new water and sewer pipes next year.

The impending work could mean the main entrance to their shop in blocked, and Perkins wanted to minimize the impact on her businesses, and ultimately the customers.

The City must replace the outdated infrastructure, much like they did last year along 56th Avenue.

It’s going to mean some pretty significant changes to traffic flow through the core, and instead of pouting about it, Perkins is looking for a positive spin.

She expects the alley behind her business could temporarily become her primary entrance, so she’s thinking ahead.

“We’re still not sure how that is all going to work, but we wanted to be proactive and have the back entrance in case we need to direct customers around back,” Perkins elaborated.

“We had a very big, empty, ugly wall that we wanted to beautify,” she added, opting to commission the latest in downtown Langley City’s growing collection of murals.

Former Forever staffer Verna Brown has painted her first mural off site, on panels, and the panels were installed on the back wall of the 100-plus-yaer-old building last week.

“We wanted it to represent who we are as a business, which is big and bright and fun,” Perkins said, admiring the artwork.

With that in mind, they spent several months finalizing the bright, colourful, and vibrant design, complete with an inscription “The Power of Women is Infinite.”

Issuing a challenge to other businesses along the one-way, Perkins hopes they will do the same, and she’s excited to lead the charge in helping beautify the downtown.

She noted there will is still more to do to spotlight her back door and accent the business, but Perkins is pleased with the impact thus far.

“We want to make this alley come alive,” she said. “If they have to come through the back alley, then we want it to be beautiful.”

New to the neighbourhood

It may be that Langley now has so many car dealerships – especially the luxury ones – that the New Car Dealers Association of B.C. had no choice but to relocate from Richmond to our humble little hamlet.

Effective July 30, the NCDA office has moved into the Willoughby area, off 80th Avenue and 199th Street.

This is an organization that represents close to 400 new car dealers in the province, who in turn generate more than $16 billion in economic activity and employ more than 30,000 people, according to the NCDA.

While they’ve already made the move, apparently a grand opening isn’t in the offing until next month – Sept. 6 to be exact.

Rumour also has the new digs come complete with a vehicle charging station, too – you know, for those of you who are doing your part for the environment by giving up or minimizing your fossil fuel consumption.

Visit their website for more information.

It’s all about the BBQ and guitars

It’s August, so it means a change of venue and a change of format for the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce’s upcoming dinner meeting.

Their monthly affair is being held Tuesday, Aug. 21, and yes, it starts again with networking at 5 p.m. and dinner at 6:30 p.m.

But this time out, it’s going to be held at the Langley Golf & Banquet Centre – off 216th Street – and it’s going to be a barbecue-style meal – in keeping with the casual ambiance that befalls a summer meeting.

Plus, it’s going to feature a guitar man, but I’m not expecting he’ll be performing.

Yes, you read that correctly.

CEO Mike Miltimore from Riversong Guitars will be discussing the ups and downs of patenting and his journey to success as an entrepreneur.

Chamber president Jack Nicholson invites people to come for the barbecue and a chance to meet a Miltimore, a “dynamic speaker” who he said is revolutionizing the guitar building business.

The dinner costs $35 for chamber members, $50 for non-members, and the registration deadline is by end of business today (Thursday, Aug. 16) by calling the chamber office at 604-371-3770 or by visiting the chamber website at www.langleychamber.com.

Also on tap (literally) for the chamber is the U40 Leaders of Tomorrow networking session later this month.

This time out, the event is being hosted at Vista D’Oro Farms & Winery, at 346 208th St.

This month’s session is being held Thursday, Aug. 30, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., and the cost is $30 for members, $40 for non-members, and includes a tour, wine tasting, pizza, and ice cream. Follow the same registration directions as above.