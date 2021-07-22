Langley City Mayor Val van den Broek and Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Ltd. Vice-president of Food and Beverage Todd Pollock tuck into some burgers at the debut of the company’s new food truck in Langley City at the Cascades Casino Resort on Wednesday, July 21. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Langley City Mayor Val van den Broek and Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Ltd. Vice-president of Food and Beverage Todd Pollock tuck into some burgers at the debut of the company’s new food truck in Langley City at the Cascades Casino Resort on Wednesday, July 21. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Betting on outdoor dining: Langley casino owner rolls out its first B.C. food truck

‘There’s an opportunity’ vice-president said

The owner of the Cascades Casino Resort in Langley City is betting on the future of outdoor dining, unveiling it’s first B.C. food truck Wednesday afternoon.

At the debut of the new “Match on the move” food truck, Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Ltd. Vice-President of Food and Beverage Todd Pollock said the pandemic started a trend toward outdoor dining that he expects will continue.

“I think there’s an opportunity,” Pollack told the Langley Advance Times.

“I think there will be more actuations outdoors, whether it’s picnics, or concerts or community events.”

There are two trucks operated by Gateway, the one in B.C. and a second in Ontario.

Gateway will be serving “Hero Burgers” to raise funds for Make-A-Wish Canada during July and August, with a portion of each sale donated to the charitable foundation, and Gateway matching the contributions up $2,000.

Langley City Mayor Val van den Broek and members of council were on hand for the rollout.

“Who doesn’t like a food truck?” van den Broek commented.

“We are truly thankful for the partnership that we have with Gateway, and it’s wonderful to see them further invest in the vibrancy of our city,” van den Broek said.

Inspired by the MATCH Eatery & Public House restaurants operated in Langley City and other Gateway casinos, the truck will feature items such as Fish N’ Chips tacos, The Whole Hog pork belly sandwich, a Market Chicken salad and sweet treats like the Orange Creamsicle Float and S’mores Fries.

In B.C. the truck will spend most of its time travelling throughout the Lower Mainland while the second truck will spend most of its time in southwest Ontario.

“We are extremely excited to expand our popular brand and the opportunity to share it with communities across B.C. and Ontario,” said Pollock. ”

