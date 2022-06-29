VIDEO: Black Press career fair well attended

Hundreds came through the Langley Career and Post-Secondary Education Event, hosted by Black Press Media last Thursday at Langley Events Centre. (Black Press Media) Hundreds came through the Langley Career and Post-Secondary Education Event, hosted by Black Press Media last Thursday at Langley Events Centre. (Black Press Media) Hundreds came through the Langley Career and Post-Secondary Education Event, hosted by Black Press Media last Thursday at Langley Events Centre. (Black Press Media) Hundreds came through the Langley Career and Post-Secondary Education Event, hosted by Black Press Media last Thursday at Langley Events Centre. (Black Press Media) Hundreds came through the Langley Career and Post-Secondary Education Event, hosted by Black Press Media last Thursday at Langley Events Centre. (Black Press Media) Hundreds came through the Langley Career and Post-Secondary Education Event, hosted by Black Press Media last Thursday at Langley Events Centre. (Black Press Media) Hundreds came through the Langley Career and Post-Secondary Education Event, hosted by Black Press Media last Thursday at Langley Events Centre. (Black Press Media) Hundreds came through the Langley Career and Post-Secondary Education Event, hosted by Black Press Media last Thursday at Langley Events Centre. (Black Press Media) Hundreds came through the Langley Career and Post-Secondary Education Event, hosted by Black Press Media last Thursday at Langley Events Centre. (Black Press Media) Hundreds came through the Langley Career and Post-Secondary Education Event, hosted by Black Press Media last Thursday at Langley Events Centre. (Black Press Media) Hundreds came through the Langley Career and Post-Secondary Education Event, hosted by Black Press Media last Thursday at Langley Events Centre. (Black Press Media)

Employers and employees were excited to share their passion for their work with potential co-workers during the recent Langley Career and Post-Secondary Education Event.

The career fair was held last Thursday in the Langley Events Centre’s field house, and attracted hundreds of potential job seekers during its four-hour run, explained organizer Ranee Pal.

More than 75 employers and educational institutions set up to speak about opportunities with their companies and organizations – BC Corrections, Bimbo Canada, Save-On-Foods, Scotia Bank, BCIT, RCMP, A&H Steel, and Ocean Trailers among the long list.

“There were tons of people walking through the event, eager to submit resumes and learn about post-secondary options,” she concluded. “It is such a good feeling, knowing how much these events are helping our communities.”

