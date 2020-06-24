Marion Brand, owner of Brand Fitness in Langley, shared a Latin inspired cardio workout in this week’s edition of Workout Wednesday hosted by Langley Advance Times. (Brand Fitness video screen shot)

VIDEO: Brand Fitness shares cardio exercise for Workout Wednesday

Week 12 features a Latin inspired workout

Fitness instructor Marion Brand, owner of Brand Fitness in Langley, is sharing a Latin inspired cardio workout in this week’s at-home workout hosted by the Langley Advance Times.

Each week 57-year-old Brand will bring readers some workout inspiration they can try at home.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Workout Wednesday with Brand Fitness focus on legs

Watch this week’s episode below.

