Week 14 is all about abs

Marion Brand, owner of Brand Fitness in Langley, shared a Latin inspired cardio workout in this week’s edition of Workout Wednesday hosted by Langley Advance Times. (Brand Fitness video screen shot)

Fitness instructor Marion Brand, owner of Brand Fitness in Langley, is sharing ways to have toned abs in this week’s at-home workout hosted by the Langley Advance Times.

Each week 57-year-old Brand will bring readers some workout inspiration they can try at home.

Watch this week’s episode below.

