(The Canadian Press)

VIDEO: Businessman leads ‘Canada Strong’ campaign for Iran plane crash families

Founder of Toronto restaurant chain wants to help pay for victims’ funeral costs

A Toronto restaurateur is spearheading a national fundraising campaign to help people who lost loved ones in the Iran plane crash, calling on Canadians to donate $1.5 million to cover funeral costs for the victims.

Mohamad Fakih, founder of the Paramount Fine Foods restaurant chain, launched the “Canada Strong,” campaign on Monday, which will be overseen by a charitable fund that also raised money for the families of the Toronto van attack victims.

Fakih says he’d like to raise $1.5 million dollars to help cover funeral costs for the victims.

