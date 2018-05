Market Moments promotion at Hakam’s Your Independent Grocer

Hakam Cheema with customer Margaret Hazelton of Langley, who had over $150 worth of free groceries in her cart.

Shoppers at Hakam’s Your Independent Grocer in Willoughby were greeted by a confetti cannon, cake, clown and a chance at free groceries Tuesday afternoon.

Store owner Hakam Cheema announced the first 30 people at the till would receive their groceries for free up to $250.

The 4 p.m. event was the store Market Moments promotion.

Hakam’s is located at 20678 Willoughby Town Centre Drive.

Shoppers Jin Young Kang and Hyang Kim.