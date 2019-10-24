VIDEO: Developer breaks ground on 74-acre billion-dollar mixed-use project in Langley

Latimer Heights will feature 2,000 units of housing as well as commercial and office space

Ground breaking ceremony at Latimer Heights development in Langley on Oct. 24. (Shaulene Burkett/ Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Plans to develop a new billion-dollar community recently got underway in Langley with an official groundbreaking, according to a release issued by the property developer.

Langley-based Vesta Properties previewed Latimer Heights with Township Mayor Jack Froese pn Thursday.

“We have worked extremely hard over the past several years to get to this moment,” said Kent Sillars, president of Vesta Properties. “Latimer Heights is unlike any other community in the Township of Langley and it has truly been a rewarding experience to contribute to such an innovative living concept that will provide new housing opportunities in the heart of our region.”

The new community development will be situated at 201st Street between 84th and 82nd Avenues.

Once complete the 74-acre property will be transformed with boutique shops and restaurants, with 17 acres of dedicated greenspace that will connect the Township of Langley’s expanding trail and park system, according to the developer.

At the centre of the community is Latimer Village, a shopping district “showcasing European-esque streetscapes along a mixed-use corridor.” The site will feature 36,000 square feet of commercial space, and 108,000 square feet of office space.

The community will offer 2,000 homes that will include single-family, duplexes, row homes, rooftop patio townhomes, traditional townhomes, and urban villager condos.

