Black Press Media sets up its’ extreme career fair at the Cloverdale Agriplex on September 13 (Photo by Kieran O’Connor/Black Press Media)

VIDEO: Dozens of employers accepting resumes at Black Press Media’s career fair

110 exhibitors ranging from all types of careers and education services present in Cloverdale

There’s something for everyone at the Black Press Extreme Education & Career Fair today, with 110 booths ranging from the budding cannabis industry to a variety of law enforcement branches, health insurance to car insurance, colleges to pension associations.

Among those hiring at the fair, being held at the Cloverdale Agriplex, is the B.C. Corrections Branch, which spoke with Black Press reporters about some of the people he’s ben seeing coming around and some of the qualities they’re hoping to see.

Rod Johnston with B.C. Corrections says they’re hearing from people who are feeling job insecurity or who are looking to switch careers. For those who are looking for careers in corrections, Johnston says the biggest quality, among patience and empathy, is having a strong customer service skillset.

Black Press also spoke with Mike Beattie, an operations supervisor with the B.C. Liquor Distribution Branch, who said his booth has managed to turn a few heads. With a large poster of a cannabis bud dominating the back of the booth, just over a month before legalization, the B.C. government’s cannabis branch booth is rather eye-catching.

Beattie says the government is looking for people to work at stores as they open in mid-October, as well as people to work at the call centre, expecting to be hearing plenty from the public as legalization comes into play.

By noon, an estimated 1,500 people have already come through the doors — job candidates can drop off resumes from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cloverdale Agriplex, located at 17798 62 Ave, Surrey.

