VIDEO: Dragon’s Den star headlines Unapologetically Her show in Langley

Returning for its second year to Cascades Casino Resort in downtown Langley on March 9, Unapologetically Her organizers are excited to announce the feature celebrity guest will be Arlene Dickinson.

She is the first female star of the award-winning CBC series Dragon’s Den and one of Canada’s most renowned independent marketing communications entrepreneurs.

The well-known philanthropist and Canadian star will be on stage performing a signature keynote on equity and leadership to cap off this year’s show, The Art of Acceptance, followed by an intimate conversation-style Q&A with Unapologetically Her guests.

As CEO of Venture Communications, Arlene’s creative and strategic approach has turned the company into a powerhouse with a blue chip client list, and earned her multiple honours and awards including: Canada’s Most Powerful Women Top 100 and Chatelaine’s TOP 100 Women Business Owners.

“I am really looking forward to being a part of this event,” Dickinson said.

“This is a very important time in world history and I consider speaking up for equity both a privilege and an obligation. Every opportunity to keep the spirit of women alive in business and in current global conversation is an opportunity not to be missed.”

Unapologetically Her is an event and movement centred around International Women’s Day, said event producer Anna Mullens.

The event is designed to provide women a space to shop female businesses, learn from female entrepreneurs, be inspired by female voices, and connect deeper to other women through the sharing of “un-apologetic truth and talent,”

“This annual celebrity event is aimed at inspiring and entertaining women in a crucial time in world history when female voices have risen to the forefront of social and political conversations,” Mullens elaborated.

“Our objective is to allow women to see that every story is a shared story, that division and separation is a myth, and that speaking our truth unapologetically is the greatest power we hold.”

As a personal and professional coach to many female entrepreneurs, Mullen said she has always looked to Dickinson’s work for inspiration.

“I am so thrilled to present our 2019 guests with a real-life example of how being unapologetic in pursuit of your goals can truly change your life.”

The multi-tiered event begins at 1 p.m. with an interactive female-vendor marketplace, complete with drop-in workshops and a collaborative art area where guests will be encouraged to design their own art piece and watch as an intuitive canvas is created, drawing on guests’ answers to the question: What does it mean to be Unapologetic?

At 6 p.m. guest will enjoy an exciting live-music reception, followed by the main stage show, featuring unique performances, inspirational talks, the keynote speaker and a dance party to close the night.

The evening show is emceed by Nira Arora, host of Virgin Radio Vancouver, and will include – among other performers – Real Housewives of Vancouver star Mary Zilba, who will speak on overcoming bullying from other women and the lessons she learned from being in the public eye.

Tickets starts at $89 (through Eventbrite) and includes options for general theatre-style seating and VIP or sponsor table in the ballroom.

More information is available online.