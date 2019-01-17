VIDEO: Dragon’s Den star headlines Unapologetically Her show in Langley

TV celebrity, author, and renowned entrepreneur Arlene Dickinson speaks truths about powerful women.

Returning for its second year to Cascades Casino Resort in downtown Langley on March 9, Unapologetically Her organizers are excited to announce the feature celebrity guest will be Arlene Dickinson.

She is the first female star of the award-winning CBC series Dragon’s Den and one of Canada’s most renowned independent marketing communications entrepreneurs.

The well-known philanthropist and Canadian star will be on stage performing a signature keynote on equity and leadership to cap off this year’s show, The Art of Acceptance, followed by an intimate conversation-style Q&A with Unapologetically Her guests.

As CEO of Venture Communications, Arlene’s creative and strategic approach has turned the company into a powerhouse with a blue chip client list, and earned her multiple honours and awards including: Canada’s Most Powerful Women Top 100 and Chatelaine’s TOP 100 Women Business Owners.

“I am really looking forward to being a part of this event,” Dickinson said.

“This is a very important time in world history and I consider speaking up for equity both a privilege and an obligation. Every opportunity to keep the spirit of women alive in business and in current global conversation is an opportunity not to be missed.”

Unapologetically Her is an event and movement centred around International Women’s Day, said event producer Anna Mullens.

The event is designed to provide women a space to shop female businesses, learn from female entrepreneurs, be inspired by female voices, and connect deeper to other women through the sharing of “un-apologetic truth and talent,”

“This annual celebrity event is aimed at inspiring and entertaining women in a crucial time in world history when female voices have risen to the forefront of social and political conversations,” Mullens elaborated.

“Our objective is to allow women to see that every story is a shared story, that division and separation is a myth, and that speaking our truth unapologetically is the greatest power we hold.”

As a personal and professional coach to many female entrepreneurs, Mullen said she has always looked to Dickinson’s work for inspiration.

“I am so thrilled to present our 2019 guests with a real-life example of how being unapologetic in pursuit of your goals can truly change your life.”

The multi-tiered event begins at 1 p.m. with an interactive female-vendor marketplace, complete with drop-in workshops and a collaborative art area where guests will be encouraged to design their own art piece and watch as an intuitive canvas is created, drawing on guests’ answers to the question: What does it mean to be Unapologetic?

At 6 p.m. guest will enjoy an exciting live-music reception, followed by the main stage show, featuring unique performances, inspirational talks, the keynote speaker and a dance party to close the night.

The evening show is emceed by Nira Arora, host of Virgin Radio Vancouver, and will include – among other performers – Real Housewives of Vancouver star Mary Zilba, who will speak on overcoming bullying from other women and the lessons she learned from being in the public eye.

Tickets starts at $89 (through Eventbrite) and includes options for general theatre-style seating and VIP or sponsor table in the ballroom.

More information is available online.

Previous story
B.C. government extends coastal log export rules for six months

Just Posted

VIDEO: Dragon’s Den star headlines Unapologetically Her show in Langley

TV celebrity, author, and renowned entrepreneur Arlene Dickinson speaks truths about powerful women.

Aldergrove Kodiaks drown Whalers 6-3

Aldergrove Junior hockey team secure in PJHL playoffs spot next month

Langley classical musician nominated for Canadian literary award

Cellist Ian Hampton is in the top five finalists for the RBC Taylor Prize.

Court tosses Port Moody’s ticket for anti-SOGI rally

A group founded by a Langley woman was fined for a rally in Port Moody in 2018.

Overtime heroics help Giants to victory State-side

A Langley-based major junior hockey team earned another victory, 5-4, this time over the Americans.

B.C. opioid crisis to get same world-renowned treatment approach as HIV/AIDS

A program that focuses on treatment as prevention will roll out Jan. 17

Olympian snowboarder Max Parrot diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma

Each year in Canada, approximately 900 people are diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma

‘Prince of Pot’ Marc Emery accused of sexual assault, harassment

Emery denied the allegations, but a Toronto woman says she is not the only one speaking out

Vancouver Island photographer makes National Geographic’s 2018 elite

Rare double honour for Marston from the 36 best Your Shots out of nearly 19,000 photos

Ex-Liberal candidate in Burnaby, B.C., says volunteer wrote controversial post

Karen Wang dropped out following online post singling out NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh’s ethnicity

Asteroids are smacking Earth twice as often as before

The team counted 29 craters that were no older than 290 million years

Canada’s arrest of Huawei exec an act of ‘backstabbing,’ Chinese ambassador says

China has called Canada’s arrest of Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou ‘politically motivated’

Manure company causing ‘toxic’ stink at Abbotsford school seeks permit

Property across from King Traditional Elementary cannot operate manure facility without permit

Vancouver city council endorses free transit for youth

Mayor Kennedy Stewart will write a support letter to TransLink

Most Read