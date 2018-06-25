First West Credit Union CEO Launi Skinner spoke at the ground-breaking for a new $100 million regional office in Langley. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Video: First West breaks ground on new regional office building in Langley

The new facility will house 320 employees who are currently working in a space designed for 170

Construction of a new $100 million regional office for First West Credit Union officially got underway in Langley Monday morning with a ground-breaking ceremony at the site on 200 Street and 88 Avenue.

Representatives of First West Credit Union, PCI Developments, interior designer Omicron Canada Inc., project architect MCMP Architects and general contractor Etro Construction took part along with several local dignitaries.

“We believe in the power of working big and working local” said First West Credit Union CEO, Launi Skinner.

“This new regional office will enable us to continue to support our economy, both locally and provincially while giving First West the opportunity to grow in a way that is best for our members, employees and communities.”

The new facility will house 320 employees who are currently working in a space designed for 170, Skinner said.

Bruce Ralston, Minister of Jobs, Trade and Technology said First West Credit Union was showing “confidence in the future of B.C. and the ongoing success of its members and business clients throughout the province.”

The building will provide staff with better access to public transit, a fitness centre, outdoor patio, a ground floor public plaza area as well as access to a pedestrian pathway.

The project will also aim for Rick Hansen Accessibility Certification, align with Canadian Psychologically Healthy and Safe Workplace Standards and incorporate sustainable building practices.

The building will be 130,000 square feet big with First West occupying more than 60,000 square feet of office space.

The rest of the building will feature retail and additional office space for lease.

The project is slated for completion in late 2020.

First West is British Columbia’s third-largest credit union with $9.9 billion in assets, nearly 250,000 members and more than 1,750 employees.

READ MORE: First West employee pilots network of women helping women

READ MORE: Langley’s First West Credit Union hosts CEO from Zimbabwe as part of mentorship program

 

Breaking ground. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Artists impression of the $100 million First West regional office going up on 200 Street near 88 Avenue in Langley Township. Supplied photo

