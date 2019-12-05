VIDEO: Langley businesses spend hours creating detailed displays for Gingerbread Walk contest

Brenda Quanstrom-Louth (left) with the DLBA, and Heather Jenkins, owner of 1 Fish 2 Fish, admire the detailed work done by staff for the store’s gingerbread display. (Joti Grewal/Langley Advance Times)

It took about 50 bags of sugar, 100 cups of icing, and 1,500 hours to decorate, but businesses in downtown Langley have debuted their creative creations for the Gingerbread Walk.

The event, run by the Downtown Langley Business Association (DLBA), is an opportunity for the public to explore downtown, while visiting the gingerbread masterpieces, and entering a draw for a chance to win $500 downtown dollars.

Participating businesses had only two rules to follow. The display must fit on the 18 inch board provided by the DLBA and it must be 80 per cent edible, otherwise they were given complete creative freedom – and a local seafood store didn’t hold back.

“I couldn’t believe it… [they] hit it out of the park,” said Heather Jenkins, owner of 1 Fish 2 Fish Fresh Seafood Market.

Jenkins said two employees with a passion for baking took charge in constructing the detailed underwater-themed display. She estimates it took Linda Horn and Christine Carrick about 30 hours to complete.

The design features a large octopus made from fondant, brown sugar and gingerbread are used to to mimic sand, and Jolly Rancher candy was melted and transformed into reef.

Similarly, Cady Dixon, owner and pastry chef at Lemon Bakery, said she has been working on her display for months.

“I started in September making the smaller items, the tress, the fondant decorations, then I started the house and painting the roof,” she explained.

All the items Dixon used to create Santa’s bakeshop are edible, except for the wrappers on the Hersey’ Kisses and the layer of snow sprinkled on the base.

“Lots of people have been interested in it already,” said Dixon.

Meanwhile, Sonya Perkins, owner of Forever Yours Lingerie, said she will spend more time planning for next year’s contest.

“I didn’t realize how much skill you actually need to make a gingerbread house and have it all fit together properly, and the architecture that goes into it,” she laughed.

Perkins said it took nearly 12 hours to complete the display.

“This was my first creative go at it,” she said.

A ballot and map of the 17 participating businesses can be found online. A signature from all participating businesses is required on the ballot before it can be submitted in an entry box found at one of the 17 shops.

The contest runs now until Friday, Dec. 20. The business with the winning gingerbread creation will also win $500 downtown dollars.

