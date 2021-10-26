VIDEO: Langley City murals coming to life

Interactive augmented reality is being incorporated into some of the art in the downtown core

There are a fistful of murals being brought to life in downtown Langley, starting this month. This mural was the first. It’s called #thepowerofwomenisinfinite and was painted in 2018 by artist Verna Brown on the back entrance of Forever Yours Lingerie. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Dubbed the Moving Murals, a number of pieces of wall art around downtown Langley are being brought to life and expected to attract some serious attention.

The Downtown Langley Business Association (DLBA) has announced an interactive augmented reality (AR) component to its popular Downtown Langley Mural Walk, announced executive director Teri James.

“The new Moving Murals AR experience brings the murals to life, it’s really exciting.” she said.

“We are always looking for ways to continue to draw people to our community, and these activated murals are going to attract some attention.”

The Downtown Langley Business Association estimates that more than 2,500 people complete the local mural walk annually, and it was reported by members of the community to be the #1 Langley City activity in 2020.

With 24 murals on the current mural walk, four have been selected to include the new AR experience and two are already active.

Augmented reality is an interactive experience of a real world environment where real world objects are enhanced by computer generated perceptual information.

The AR component to the local mural walk leads participants to see components of the murals come to life, and some even offer the opportunity for people to place themselves inside the AR experience.

By scanning QR codes located near each activated mural, users can access the AR component, James said, explaining the process and noting that people need a smartphone or tablet, as well as Instagram to access the AR murals.

“We wanted to make taking part in our Moving Murals experience as simple as possible, while also enabling participants to share their experience through photos and videos on social media.” James said.

“Our #MuralWalkLangley hashtag was used over 700 times in 2020 alone, so we know that many people who take part in the Mural Walk also choose to share their experience on social media.”

The first Moving Mural, #ThePowerOfWomenIsInfinite (located in Fuller Lane, behind Forever Yours Lingerie), was announced on the DLBA Instagram account last week.

The #ThePowerOfWomenIsInfinite AR experience brings some sections of the mural to life with movement, while other areas appear to pop right off the wall.

A mural in Salt Lane, called Save the Bees, by artist Judy Pohl was unveiled this week as number two in the series.

And, there are two additional murals set to be activated and announced during the next several weeks, plus another three likely before year end.

HOW TO VIDEO

“We know this newly launched initiative will be one of many experiences that will continue to attract members of our community, and of surrounding communities, to downtown Langley to support our local businesses.” James said.

The DLBA plans to continue to activate more murals during the next 12 months.

In the meantime, people can find more information about the Mural Walk online at: www.downtownlangley.com, or on the DLBA Instagram, using handle @discoverdowntownlangley.

