On a recent snowy day in Langley’s Brookswood area, while kids and parents were sliding down the hill near the George Preston Recreation Centre, one man was making the downhill run again and again on skis, in a business suit, while a high-definition video camera recorded the moment.

It was for Real Estate TV, one of seven targeted Impress TV channels created by Black Press TV which is available every day of the week.

In the completed video, Langley realtor Matthew Rufh, the man on the skis, talked about the popularity of the Brookswood area for those looking for homes.

He also was hit by a snowball, courtesy of his sister and business partner Courtney Rufh, then he headed out on his skis.

“It’s time to be a kid again,” Rufh said.

Another Real Estate TV video had the same light and friendly tone, featuring Rufh working with Jack, the Vancouver Giants mascot, to find him his perfect home. The video shows Jack touring one of Rufh’s listings.

The seven Black Press Media Impress TV channels that have been playing on the Lower Mainland Hub, airing on the Langley Advance Times, Aldergrove Star and Maple Ridge News websites.

Other days are reserved for other themes, such as the Health and Wellness TV channel on Tuesdays, which features productions by London Drugs, Target TV on Wednesdays with videos by Club 16 fitness clubs, Garage TV, Home Improvement TV, and two specialty channels called Focus TV and GOTV that offer a range of different subjects.

Langley Advance Times publisher Lisa Farquharson said the concept proved “extremely successful” when Black Press Media introduced the spots on Vancouver Island.

Results show video viewers are far more likely to show an increase in purchase intent after 10 seconds of watching a video, more likely to recall a brand after 15 seconds and 1.8 times as likely to make a purchase than non-viewers.

“By 2020, 80 per cent of what we view online will be video,” Farquharson said.

“What’s exciting is, this is for the Langley market.”

Impress TV offers advertisers 40 custom-produced videos, with 12 re-runs over 52 weeks.

As well as exclusive exposure on Black Press Media online sites, distribution includes social media such as Facebook and Youtube platforms.

“They [clients] own the channel for the entire year,” Farquharson said.

They also own the videos, which can play on client websites and their own social media platforms.

