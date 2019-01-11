VIDEO: Thousands drawn to industry day at Vancouver cannabis expo

The 2019 Lift Co. Cannabis Expo is this weekend at the Vancouver Convention Centre

For the first time since cannabis was legalized in Canada, a huge industry-only trade fair opened its doors in Vancouver on Friday.

In just the first two hours, 1,200 people flew through the doors of the 2019 Lift & Co. Cannabis Expo at the Vancouver Convention Centre.

READ MORE: Expect no quick end to Canada-wide cannabis shortages, producers warn

READ MORE: Health Canada releases draft regulations for edible cannabis products

Exhibitions ranged from agricultural equipment, such as new heating methods, to legal services strictly for cannabis, to B.C.-based producers sharing their experiences on supplying cannabis to retailers.

Across Canada, several provinces all reported varying degrees of shortages in the first few months since recreational cannabis was legalized on Oct. 17. Problems included producers being unable to deliver the amounts they had committed to, and tough regulations from Health Canada.

Will Stewart, a senior vice president with Vancouver-based producer Harvest One, said out of all the provinces his company has dealt with, British Columbia has been the best because the government wanted to emphasize locally grown cannabis as much as possible.

“It has resulted into some of the best product selection here in B.C. versus what consumers could find in other provinces,” Stewart said.

Harvest One owns a grow facility in Duncan on Vancouver Island named United Greeneries, a licensed cannabis producer for the BC Liquor Distribution Branch.

“United Greeneries took the position to only sell cannabis that we had and was ready to go to consumers,” said Stewart. “We’ve hit all of our full commitments to the British Columbia Liquor Distribution Branch in full shipment amounts.”

Stewart said he’s had no problems recruiting staff to an industry that, a year ago, was seen as controversial in some circles.

“We’ve got some talented staff that come from British Columbia who are comfortable with the product and really want to be in this growing and exciting industry,” he said, though he noted workers sometimes have trouble travelling to the U.S.

The 2019 Lift & Co. Cannabis Expo continues on Saturday and Sunday.

– with files from The Canadian Press

@kieranroconnor
kieran.oconnor@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Rare bronze penny sells for more than $200K at auction

Just Posted

Local jazz band receives note-worthy award

Langley’s Quintessential jazz band took home the Fraser Valley jazz music award last month.

Preserve ’heritage’ Aldergrove fire hall movement springs up

Aldergrove heritage buffs aim to keep Township’s wrecking ball from old fire hall

Christmas Kettle campaign raises over $180,000

Salvation Army thanks Langley and Aldergrove community for support

Body found in pond on rural Abbotsford property ID’ed as missing man

Remains of Ngamphon Khamkong, 36, were found on Christmas Day

Kodiaks claw Panthers 3-2

Aldergrove Junior B hockey team defeats Port Moody Panthers

VIDEO: Thousands drawn to industry day at Vancouver cannabis expo

The 2019 Lift Co. Cannabis Expo is this weekend at the Vancouver Convention Centre

B.C. massage therapist acquitted of sexual assault

Judge unable to decide whom to believe, was ‘obliged to acquit Heintzelman’

VIDEO: Minor Hockey Atoms scrimmage

Atoms teams played a fun scrimmage during the intermission at Aldergrove Kodiaks junior hockey game

Three killed, many hurt in Ottawa bus crash

Ottawa Hospital’s trauma centre said it received nine patients ‘in critical condition’

Delta home wins Christmas decoration contest for second straight year

Doug Chang went even bigger this year, adding a 24-foot Frosty the Snowman and fire pit

‘Makey Makey’ at Aldergrove Library

New programs coming to library branch this month

Decision on Schoenborn’s ask for limited release to take at least a month: lawyer

Allan Schoenborn, who killed his three kids in 2008, wants limited, staff-supported outings

Calf born to endangered Pacific Northwest orcas

Center for Whale Research cautions survival rates are only about 50 per cent

Teen gets life for 19-year-old’s swarming death in Whistler

Prosecutors say up to 15 people swarmed Luka Gordic in a planned attack in 2015

Most Read