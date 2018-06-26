VIDEO: What’s in Store – Langley golf course going to the dogs

In this week’s business column, editor Roxanne Hooper talks about dogs, food - and much more.

Save-On Foods was able to raise $250,000 for food banks, and ultimately hungry people in Western Canada communities earlier this month with the new Share It Forward campaign. That included efforts at the store in downtown Langley City. (Special to the Langley Advance)

A local golf course is going to the dogs – literally.

Redwoods Golf Course has recently announced a dog-friendly policy that allows “well-behaved” dogs to accompany owners on the course during a round of golf, as well as at the restaurant’s outdoor patio.

And to mark the introduction of this new policy, Redwoods is hosting a special Dog Days of Summer event this Friday, June 29, with special dog goody bags being offered up.

“Do you love to golf and spend time with your dog?” inquired managing director Doug Hawley.

“Put your two favourite hobbies together at the Redwoods Golf Course in Langley,” he suggested.

“Leave the guilt of not spending time with your dog at home, Hawley suggested, inviting them to bring Fido to the golf course, instead.

“We’ve noticed that there is a trend of people choosing to take part in dog-friendly activities, whether it’s a brewery that allows dogs or a beach that is dog friendly, people are choosing to participate in activities they can do with their dog. We wanted to give people a new hobby to share with their best friend,” he said.

The rules are simple: dogs are welcome any day except during a tournament, dogs are not allowed in the bunkers or on the greens, and owners must be in control of their dog at all times such as having the dog on a leash or in the golf cart.

They’ve gone as far as to develop a full canine policy, complete with etiquette expectations, that can be found on their website.

After hours mixing

Fraser Highway Brewmaster has undergone a pretty significant facelift, and owner Ming Li is anxious to show it off.

Li, an “enthusiastic” home brewer, took over the 26-year-old U-brew and home brewing supply store in 2016. Now, he wants to share some of that passion and all his hard work with fellow business owners and operators by hosting the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce’s latest Business After Hours Mixer this week.

The free event is being held today (Thursday, June 28) from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the brewing facility, 20323 Fraser Hwy.)

This is latest in a series of regular chamber networking events hosted at Langley businesses that want to show off their facilities, said chamber president Jack Nicholson.

“Hosted on a monthly basis by Langley chamber members, the Business After Hours Mixers are the perfect opportunity to connect with Langley’s business community in a casual and fun environment,” Nicholson said.

“On top of the great networking, you can enjoy complimentary appetizers and beverages, tour the beer and wine making facility, and enjoy event day discounts!”

Because space is limited, pre-registration is still required, even though the event is free. People can call the chamber at 604-371-3770, or email events@langleychamber.com.

Langley grocers helping bring people together

No huge surprise to anyone, today the majority of my column will focus on food.

It’s not that I’m food obsessed. Okay, maybe a little.

But it’s because again there are a few great initiatives involving two of Langley’s grocers, that I want to share with you.

First, is a new initiative by Real Canadian Superstore to get coworkers eating together. With that in mind, they held an #eattogether day by hosting a community barbecue last week.

Eating lunch with colleagues at work, for instance, makes the day more enjoyable. Maybe not surprisingly, 42 per cent of us eat lunch alone every day at work.

So, did you eat alone today? Time to rethink that.

According to a recent study from Oxford Economics, eating alone is more strongly associated with unhappiness than any single factor other than having a mental illness.

So, supporting the effort to break the cycle of solitude, I commend Superstore’s efforts to get Canaadians back to the table to share a meal. I hope more is done along this line in the days, weeks, and years to come – not just by this one company, but by many.

Giving to food bank

Speaking of grocers, I’m turning the spotlight to Save-On-Foods now, and the Langley-based parent corporation that runs Save-On-Foods and PriceSmart stores throughout Western Canada (including the local stores, of course).

In a new, three-day campaign called Share It Forward held earlier this month, these stores managed to raise a quarter of a million dollars for local food banks.

That’s impressive, indeed.

That translated to about $9,000 presented to the Langley Sources Food Bank, alone.

For more than 100 years, Save-On-Foods has been a passionate supporter of children and families in Western Canada, and this summer, Western Canada’s largest grocery retailer teamed up with its in-house brand to support local food banks.

Save-On-Foods and Western Family partnered in the Share It Forward campaign that saw 25 per cent of the net proceeds of every Western Family product sold at Save-On-Foods and PriceSmart Foods stores, up to $250,000, donated directly to support local food banks in Western Canada.

Share It Forward ran Friday, Saturday and Sunday, June 15 to 17, and is an inaugural event, said Save-On-Foods president Darrell Jones.

Each store across Western Canada – from Vancouver Island to Winnipeg to Whitehorse and everywhere in between – promoted the event in its own way, with in-store events, promotions, and local dignitaries who helped raise funds.

“We are so excited to partner with Western Family and our amazing customers to support families in our communities by providing them with access to a variety of nutritious foods through their local food banks,” Jones said.

“I could not be more proud of the way our stores and our customers rally to give back to their communities, and I know together, we will make a big difference in the lives of our neighbours who need it most.”

Each year, Save-On-Foods donates food and consumer goods worth more than $3 million to local food banks in Western Canada, along with hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash raised through community and store initiatives and fundraisers.

The company’s goal with the first Share It Forward campaign was to give $250,000 to local food banks, keeping donations in the same communities they were raised. And they achieved that.

“We are so thankful for the donations that Save-On-Foods provides to food banks all across British Columbia – and the rest of Western Canada,” said Laura Lansink, executive director of Foodbanks BC.

“Save-On-Foods our biggest retail donor, and we are very happy to be involved in their Share It Forward event, she said, thanking everyone for their support of 100,000 British Columbians who rely on the food banks in their communities every month.

