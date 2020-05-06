Marion Brand, owner of Brand Fitness in Langley, focuses on working out legs in this week’s edition of Workout Wednesday hosted by Langley Advance Times. (Brand Fitness video screen shot)

VIDEO: Workout Wednesday with Brand Fitness

This week’s workout circles back to focus on the legs

Join fitness trainer Marion Brand owner of Brand Fitness in Langley for this week’s at-home workout hosted by the Langley Advance Times.

Each week 57-year-old Brand will bring readers some workout inspiration they can try at home.

READ MORE: Langley Advance Times launches Workout Wednesday with Brand Fitness

Week’s ago we focused on working out the legs, so it’s time to circle back and workout those muscles again.

View the video here.

FitnessLangley

