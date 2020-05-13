Marion Brand, owner of Brand Fitness in Langley, focuses on working out the core and leads readers in a stretch in this week’s edition of Workout Wednesday hosted by Langley Advance Times. (Brand Fitness video screen shot)
VIDEO: Workout Wednesday with Brand Fitness
This week’s at-home workout focuses on the core and stretching
Join fitness trainer Marion Brand owner of Brand Fitness in Langley for this week’s at-home workout hosted by the Langley Advance Times.
Each week 57-year-old Brand will bring readers some workout inspiration they can try at home.
This week’s Brand is leading a core workout and stretch.
Fitness
