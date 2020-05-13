VIDEO: Workout Wednesday with Brand Fitness

This week’s at-home workout focuses on the core and stretching

Marion Brand, owner of Brand Fitness in Langley, focuses on working out the core and leads readers in a stretch in this week’s edition of Workout Wednesday hosted by Langley Advance Times. (Brand Fitness video screen shot)

Join fitness trainer Marion Brand owner of Brand Fitness in Langley for this week’s at-home workout hosted by the Langley Advance Times.

Each week 57-year-old Brand will bring readers some workout inspiration they can try at home.

READ MORE: Langley Advance Times launches Workout Wednesday with Brand Fitness

This week’s Brand is leading a core workout and stretch.

@JotiGrewal_

joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Fitness