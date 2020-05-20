Jessica Brand and Marion Brand focus on exercising the leg muscles in the latest edition of Workout Wednesday presented by Langley Advance Times on May 20, 2020. (Brand Fitness screen shot)

VIDEO: Workout Wednesday with Brand Fitness

Fitness instructor Marion Brand has a special guest join her for this week’s at-home workout

Fitness instructor Marion Brand, owner of Brand Fitness in Langley, has a special guest for this week’s at-home workout hosted by the Langley Advance Times.

Find out who in the latest edition of Workout Wednesday as the pair complete a leg workout.

Each week 57-year-old Brand brings readers some workout inspiration they can try at home.

READ MORE: Langley Advance Times launches Workout Wednesday with Brand Fitness

Watch this week’s video below.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

FitnessLangleyLocal Business

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. geothermal energy potential heats up after federal study

Just Posted

VIDEO: Slow and careful as Langley businesses re-open doors

Restaurants and salons, among others, will be able to allow in customers

VIDEO: Workout Wednesday with Brand Fitness

Fitness instructor Marion Brand has a special guest join her for this week’s at-home workout

UPDATED: Nine dead in Langley Lodge ongoing COVID-19 outbreak

A total of 50 people, including staff, have been confirmed infected

Dozens of tickets issued in week-long Langley road safety blitz

Three impaired drivers got three-month driving bans

Dementia doesn’t stop and neither does the Alzheimer Society of B.C.

Amid COVID-19, Langley residents join the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s online May 31

Canadian snowpack gets thinner every decade: Environment Canada study

Much of what used to come down as snow now happens as rain

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Aldergrove Star to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Policy change sparked by death of disabled B.C. woman ‘will save lives’

‘Ariis’s Law’ expands definition of essential visitors in hospital

CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie lays out best-case scenario for 2020 season

Ambrosie also stated a cancelled 2020 season remains a possibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Wearing non-medical masks now recommended in public: Canada’s top doctor

Hand-washing, staying home when sick are still key, officials say

B.C. work, school restart can’t be rushed, John Horgan says

Albertans have right to visit while U.S. border stays closed

Truck destroyed in suspicious fire at Trans Mountain pipeline site near Merritt

Truck was the target of an act of vandalism and theft followed by a suspicious blaze a few days later

‘Germ-killing robots’ to fight COVID-19 at this B.C. hospital

Two robots will use ultraviolet light in intensive care and high acuity units at Royal Columbian Hospital

B.C. geothermal energy potential heats up after federal study

Volcanic belts in Cariboo, Stikine, Clearwater regions

Most Read