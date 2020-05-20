VIDEO: Workout Wednesday with Brand Fitness

Fitness instructor Marion Brand has a special guest join her for this week’s at-home workout

Jessica Brand and Marion Brand focus on exercising the leg muscles in the latest edition of Workout Wednesday presented by Langley Advance Times on May 20, 2020. (Brand Fitness screen shot)

Fitness instructor Marion Brand, owner of Brand Fitness in Langley, has a special guest for this week’s at-home workout hosted by the Langley Advance Times.

Find out who in the latest edition of Workout Wednesday as the pair complete a leg workout.

Each week 57-year-old Brand brings readers some workout inspiration they can try at home.

READ MORE: Langley Advance Times launches Workout Wednesday with Brand Fitness

Watch this week’s video below.

@JotiGrewal_

joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

FitnessLangleyLocal Business