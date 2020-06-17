Marion Brand, owner of Brand Fitness in Langley, guides readers through exercises using dumbbells in this week’s edition of Workout Wednesday hosted by Langley Advance Times. (Brand Fitness video screen shot)

VIDEO: Workout Wednesday with Brand Fitness using dumbbells

In week 11 Marion Brand guides readers through a compound multi-joint exercise

Fitness instructor Marion Brand, owner of Brand Fitness in Langley, is sharing an exercise that uses dumbbells in this week’s at-home workout hosted by the Langley Advance Times.

Each week 57-year-old Brand will bring readers some workout inspiration they can try at home.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Workout Wednesday with Brand Fitness focus on legs

Watch this week’s episode below.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

FitnessLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Feds to reveal state of Canada’s COVID-affected economy, release fiscal ‘snapshot’ on July 8

Just Posted

Seven guns seized in Surrey raids by Langley RCMP Strike Team

Police also found drugs and almost $9,000 in cash

VIDEO: Workout Wednesday with Brand Fitness using dumbbells

In week 11 Marion Brand guides readers through a compound multi-joint exercise

Trans Mountain strikes deal with Langley Township

The Township has dropped its objections to the project now that costs are being shared

PHOTOS: Fire breaks out at Fort Langley business Tuesday night

Township firefighters responded to Chuckling Duckling Farm

Young ball players idled as Langley youth leagues cancel season

Many players may not get a chance to return to the field until the fall, organizers warn

B.C.’s top doctor says COVID-19 cases at unidentified fast food restaurant a ‘wake up call’

Dr. Bonnie Henry says she won’t name the restaurant

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Aldergrove Star to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

B.C. teachers’ union: June’s hybrid learning ‘not sustainable’, new plan needed for fall

Officials are expecting to see a mix of in-class and online learning in September

Jagmeet Singh removed from Commons after calling BQ MP racist over blocked RCMP motion

Singh had asked the Commons to recognize there is systemic racism in the RCMP

Botched science demonstration results in $60K damage, Okanagan teacher’s transfer

Teacher transferred after volcano gone wrong, petition started for his return

Bauer unveils protective masks for hockey players, options for fans

Bauer’s Concept 3 Splash Guard expected to be available by August

Police investigate in South Surrey after seriously injured woman dropped off at hospital

Cause of injuries unknown at this point: RCMP

Two women injured in bear attack in northern B.C.

BC Conservation Officer Services says the incident happened on a logging road in Prince George

B.C.’s wild seafood exports snagged in Beijing’s recent COVID-19 panic

Chinese salmon false alarm spills over to other Canadian seafood products

Most Read