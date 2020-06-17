Marion Brand, owner of Brand Fitness in Langley, guides readers through exercises using dumbbells in this week’s edition of Workout Wednesday hosted by Langley Advance Times. (Brand Fitness video screen shot)
VIDEO: Workout Wednesday with Brand Fitness using dumbbells
In week 11 Marion Brand guides readers through a compound multi-joint exercise
Fitness instructor Marion Brand, owner of Brand Fitness in Langley, is sharing an exercise that uses dumbbells in this week’s at-home workout hosted by the Langley Advance Times.
Each week 57-year-old Brand will bring readers some workout inspiration they can try at home.
Watch this week’s episode below.
FitnessLangley
