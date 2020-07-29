VIDEO: Workout Wednesday with focus on cardio

Marion Brand, owner of Brand Fitness in Langley, guides readers through a cardio exercise in this week’s edition of Workout Wednesday hosted by Langley Advance Times. (Brand Fitness video screen shot)

Fitness instructor Marion Brand, owner of Brand Fitness in Langley, is sharing a cardio workout in this week’s at-home workout hosted by the Langley Advance Times.

Each week 57-year-old Brand will bring readers some workout inspiration they can try at home.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Workout Wednesday with focus on core and stretches

Watch this week’s episode here: business.facebook.com/LangleyAdvanceTimes/videos/300078224381577/

