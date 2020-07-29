Marion Brand, owner of Brand Fitness in Langley, guides readers through a cardio exercise in this week’s edition of Workout Wednesday hosted by Langley Advance Times. (Brand Fitness video screen shot)

VIDEO: Workout Wednesday with focus on cardio

Each week fitness instructor Marion Brand shares at-home workouts

Fitness instructor Marion Brand, owner of Brand Fitness in Langley, is sharing a cardio workout in this week’s at-home workout hosted by the Langley Advance Times.

Each week 57-year-old Brand will bring readers some workout inspiration they can try at home.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Workout Wednesday with focus on core and stretches

Watch this week’s episode here: business.facebook.com/LangleyAdvanceTimes/videos/300078224381577/

