VIDEO: Young mom enjoys whirlwind shopping spree through Langley

The Langley Advance Times 2019 Shopping Spree winner was grateful for the unique experience

Nancy Frustaci’s stop at Toy Traders included picking up items for her small children. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Liliana and Luca were enthralled by the pink cake their mom, Nancy Frustaci, received as part of the Langley Advance Times 2019 Shopping Spree last Friday.

The four-year-old twins giggled as they poked tiny fingers into the sweet icing while their parents, Frustaci and Hans Nordby, loaded the shopping spree bounty into the family car. That’s when they started to find out some of the things the family received, including hard-to-find cookie cutters.

“I can make dinosaur cookies,” squealed Luca.

“This is so cool,” chimed in Liliana, who has a fondness for unicorns.

In a whirlwind trip accompanied by Langley Advance Times publisher Lisa Farquharson and sales manager Shaulene Burkett, Frustaci visited 10 local businesses, many of which decorated up for her spree visit and presented her with extra gifts in addition to the merchandise she chose as part of her $1,000 win.

Frustaci was shocked when she got the call that she had won.

“I was pretty floored. Pretty grateful though for sure,” she said. “It really helps out… it’s been a little bit tight.”

She does some stationary and web work at home as a stay-at-home mom. Nordby is an iron worker. They’ve lived in Willoughby just over four years.

[Story continues below video]

“It was wonderful to see our winner engage with 10 different businesses – some she had frequented before and others she was visiting for the first time,” Farquharson said.

Prior to setting out on Sept. 20, Frustaci did try to do some advance reconnaissance to learn about all the businesses had to offer, but as the mother of youngsters, she wasn’t able to get to each store.

“This is amazing, so much fun,” Frustaci said.

It was a rare opportunity for her to pick out a few things for herself but with Christmas on the horizon, there was some planning for that as well.

“Holiday season was thought of,” she said.

Her selections were made with a mind to spending some time baking with the twins.

What surprised Frustaci about the day was the effort the merchants extended to make her feel welcome.

“This contest is all about shopping local and getting to know all the wonderful businesses and services throughout the Langley community,” Farquharson said.

Luca got to help his mom, Nancy Frustaci, load her shopping spree items, including flowers, into the family car. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Nancy Frustaci’s shopping spree included stops at Dena’s Boutique, Spa Utopia, DLux Treasuers for the Home, Clipperstreet, Scoop ‘n Save, Real Canadian Superstore, Langley Liquor Store, Hakam’s Independent Grocer, All of Oils, and Toy Traders. (Lisa Farquharson/Langley Advance Times)

Hans Nordby and Nancy Frustaci, along with their children Liliana and Luca, relaxed after the Langley Advance Times Shopping Spree on Sept. 20. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

The Langley Advance Times Shopping Spree took winner Nancy Frustaci to several Langley businesses on Sept. 20. (Shaulene Burkett/Langley Advance Times)

Liliana’s little fingers couldn’t resist the icing when mom Nancy Frustaci showed her a cake gifted to her from Scoop ‘n Save as part of the Langley Advance Times Shopping Spree. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

The Langley Advance Times Shopping Spree took winner Nancy Frustaci to several Langley businesses on Sept. 20. (Shaulene Burkett/Langley Advance Times)

Massive figurines greeted shopping spree winner Nancy Frustaci when she visited Toy Traders to select items. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Nancy Frustaci was accompanied on her shopping spree by Langley Advance Times publisher Lisa Farquharson. (Shaulene Burkett/Langley Advance Times)

Nancy Frustaci was the winner of the 2019 Langley Advance Times Shopping Spree. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

