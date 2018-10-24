Lukas Matheson, president of Select Real Estate, hosts Black Press Media’s Impress Real Estate TV, a new video series from Black Press Media and the Chilliwack Progress.

Watch Impress Real Estate TV and learn tips and tricks from the experts

Fraser Valley residents now have a new way to learn about real estate sales and marketing through Black Press Media’s Impress Real Estate TV, a new video series from Black Press Media and the Chilliwack Progress.

The year-long series will be hosted by Lukas Matheson, president of Select Real Estate.

“We’ll be introducing our realtors, looking at the market, giving you selling tips and tricks, and you’ll get to know just a little bit about what makes Select Real Estate tick,” Matheson says.

“We’re proud to host this channel over the next 12 months.”

“Our realtors are excited to help you navigate the ever-changing world of real estate in the Fraser Valley,” Matheson says.

Impress Real Estate TV is part of Black Press Media’s Impress TV network, which offers marketers exclusive category-specific exposure in custom-produced video segments.

The concept behind Black Press Impress TV is simple: marketers can select to sponsor a specific category, such as Real Estate, Health & Wellness or other category.

Black Press Media owns and operates more than 80 news websites in B.C., Yukon and Alberta, with 185 journalists working to attract more than 3.3 million users per month.

“There’s a huge demand for video content, and we’re excited to see Impress TV growing so quickly,’’ says Andrew Franklin, vice-president of Black Press Media’s Online Operations in Canada. “We plan to expand it across our entire network in the coming year.”

In addition to the Upper Fraser Valley’s Real Estate TV, channels featuring real estate, pets, home renovation, health care services and more have been set up in communities across the province, with more and more cities coming online.

For more information on other sponsored video opportunities in the Chilliwack area, email Tara Fanzega at tara.fanzega@theprogress.com

Comments are closed

Previous story
Vancouver mom creates screen-free kids’ entertainment

Just Posted

Dark comedy offers challenge to returning Langley actor

A local actor steps back on stage in Royal Canadian Theatre Company’s showing of Arsenic and Old Lace.

Langley artists lauded by country music industry

BC Country Music Association held its 42nd awards Sunday, co-hosted by Langley’s Karen Lee Batten.

Langley election saw upsets, new faces

City and Township saw some shuffling of the chairs on councils.

Langley City Boxing wins fight to continue Clash series

The Langley City Boxing club and Coast Convention management met an agreement to continue Clash

Langley Fastball Association wins Association of the Year

Award at SoftballBC Awards Gala in Kamloops

‘She’s charging. Oh God’: Mama grizzly runs at B.C. man armed with shotgun

People online were quick to question – and defend – a man’s decision to shoot a grizzly bear charging him on a Bella Coola front yard

Pedestrian dead after crash near Surrey-Delta border

The Surrey man was hit by a pickup truck turning onto Scott Road

Body of missing B.C. man Ben Kilmer has been found

Family confirms body of husband and father found last week; Kilmer had been missing since May 16

5 to start your day

Maple Ridge boy looks for missing arm, Metro Vancouverites may have to pay more for parking and more

Update: Explosive devices sent to Obama, Clintons; CNN evacuated

Investigators believe the explosive is linked to one found Monday at the home of George Soros

Canadian satellites vulnerable to cyberattack, internal Defence note warns

Satellites vital to Canadian military operations are vulnerable to cyberattack or even a direct missile strike.

Meghan rushed through Fiji market filled with royal-watchers

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day nine of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific.

Willa weakens to tropical depression, still brings rain

Emergency officials said they evacuated more than 4,250 people in coastal towns and set up 58 shelters ahead of the dangerous Category 3 storm.

Canadian Coast Guard to increase focus on Arctic with new zone

The Canadian Coast Guard says it is planning to use three “interim” icebreakers for the next 15 to 20 years as it contends with an aging fleet of vessels.

Most Read