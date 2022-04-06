Logs are piled up at West Fraser Timber in Quesnel, B.C., Tuesday, April 21, 2009. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Logs are piled up at West Fraser Timber in Quesnel, B.C., Tuesday, April 21, 2009. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

West Fraser cutting pulp production at Alberta mill, changing type of pulp output

Company permanently reducing capacity at its pulp mill in Hinton by end of the year

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. says it will cut production capacity and jobs at an Alberta pulp mill and change the type of pulp output.

The Vancouver-based forest products company says it will permanently reduce capacity at its pulp mill in Hinton, Alta., by the end of the year.

One of Hinton Pulp’s two production lines will shut, and the remaining line will produce unbleached kraft pulp — used to make cardboard packaging, grocery bags, fibre-cement board and specialty products — rather than northern bleached softwood kraft pulp.

CEO Ray Ferris says changes to the mill, which has been in operation since 1956, are needed to simplify operations, reduce capital requirements and greenhouse gas emissions and better align with consumer expectations.

Staff levels will move to 270 from 345 with West Fraser expecting to mitigate the impact through attrition, retirements and employment opportunities at its other operations.

West Fraser says it will record a US$13-million impairment charge in the first quarter as a result of the writedown of decommissioned equipment.

The company says cutting one production line will result in an estimated 35 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, which is equivalent to taking about 19,900 cars off the road per year.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Another production curtailment at the Chemainus sawmill this week

Previous story
Vehicle reviewer picks 5 SUVs to help you save at the pump

Just Posted

Andy Hewitson, assistant fire chief with the Township of Langley. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Aldergrove apartment fire doused quickly by Langley Township firefighters

The eight properties planned for rezoning are in red, on the north side of 56th Avenue. Existing industrial properties are in purple, and nearby rural lots are in green. (Township of Langley)
Gloucester rezoning moves closer to reality in Langley Township

The last in-person spring gala for the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation in 2019 raised $350,000 for the new ER department that has since opened at the hospital. That fundraising soiree pushed the foundation over its goal for $17-million Emergency Response Campaign. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley gala celebrates sense of renewal

As home prices remain high, arguments about whether a lack of supply is to blame have begun. (Langley Advance Times files)
Velocity of price increases slowing as homes still selling for $1.7 million in Langley