The union representing more than 700 WestJet employees at airports in Calgary and Vancouver say they have voted to support a strike if they cannot reach a new contract with the airline. Westjet employees wearing masks wait for passengers at the Calgary Airport in Calgary, Alta., Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

WestJet employees in Calgary and Vancouver back strike vote if deal can’t be reached

Unifor says wages are a key issue in the contract talks as strike vote see 98 per cent in favour

The union representing more than 700 WestJet employees at airports in Calgary and Vancouver says they have voted to support a strike if they cannot reach a new contract with the airline.

Unifor Local 531 represents baggage service agents, customer service agents and guest service leads, among others, in Calgary and Vancouver.

The union says wages are a key issue in the contract talks.

It says the workers voted 98 per cent in favour of a strike as early as July 27 if a deal cannot be reached.

Before taking any strike action, Unifor must serve WestJet Airlines with 72 hours notice.

The strike vote comes as airlines and airports have struggled this summer with the resurgence in travel following the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions.

—The Canadian Press

