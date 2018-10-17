WHAT’S IN STORE: Amazed by Langley’s generosity

Keep sharing information about what your business or store is doing to help people in the community.

I’m always so impressed with how many caring and compassionate business owners and operators we have here in Langley.

It’s the team at Triple O’s, for instance, who recently conducted their ninth annual KidSport Day and locally raised almost $10,000 of the overall $80,000 collected to help get underprivileged kids into team sports.

Or, it’s the 70 staff and volunteers from TD bank who came together recently to plant trees at Jackman Wetland Park in Aldergrove during the ninth annual Tree Day. The ultimate goal is to plant one million trees across Canada by 2030, and this local effort makes a huge contribution.

There’s also a team of 35 at Grant Thornton LLP in Willoughby, who for the fourth year running, came together to make their steps count.

Clad in purple, they recently walk a four-kilometre route through the Willowbrook neighbourhood of Langley to raise money for the Grant Thornton Foundation, which – just four years old – helps “many charities,” said Jennifer Windle.

Beyond the walk, they were actively fundraising – personally and at the office – with events such as a pie-eating contest, silent auction, and even a wine raffle – all for the cause, said accountant Dakota Spelt.

“It was great to come together as a team and walk for a good cause,” Spelt said.

This community’s generosity and dedication are awe-inspiring. Keep up the great work and keep me informed of your efforts.

New beer shop on the way

In the meantime, stay tuned… there’s another brewery on its way.

After years of planning and lots of time searching for the perfect location,” operators of Farm Country Brewing announced they’ve found a home and hope to set up shop in downtown Langley City in early 2019.They’re preparing to take over the former thrift store space in Highland Village Shopping Centre – no, not the SuperValu turned Value Village space – but at the other end of the complex.

Speaking of which, the new Scotiabank location – to replace the long-time operation in Highland – should be opening soon in the 20100-block of Fraser Highway.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

rhooper@langleyadvance.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________