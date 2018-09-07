WHAT’S IN STORE: Bakery and turkey store fundraise for cancer

In this week’s business column, Roxanne Hooper tells of a few cancer-related fundraiser on Saturday.

Summer break is officially over, and fundraising season begins.

There are two big cancer fundraisers on tap this weekend.

The first is at Cedarbrook Bakery in Brookswood, and benefiting Cops for Cancer.

For the third year running, Cedarbrook is hosting an all-day charity drive, with 50 per cent of the daily gross sales on Saturday, Sept. 8 going to help fight cancer.

Year one, they raised $3,300. Last year $4,600.

This time, owner Dana Matheson and his team – joined by BC Lions all-star receiver Emmanuel Arceneaux – are “hoping to crack $7,000.”

Arceneaux will be there in the morning for picture taking and autographs.

There will be baloon animals and facepainting for kids, and a variety of door prizes and giveaways, Matheson said. The prizes include a weekend stay for two at Harrison Hot Springs and a nice dinner in the Cooper room. Anyone spending $10 or more Saturday is automatically entered to win.

“This is an opportunity to give back and be a part of the community,” said Matheson, noting the bakery has been around for 42 years.

LAST YEAR’S STORY: Langley bakery hosts annual cancer fundraiser

.

Farm festival helps Fox foundation

Across town on Saturday, Sept. 8 (from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.), JD Farms returns with its 11th annual fall festival.

This event included facepainting, bouncy castles, pony rides, food sampling, cooking demonstrations, and more.

Last year, those festivities attracted close to 600 people and helped raising money and awareness for the Terry Fox Foundation.

In fact, the event raised in excess of $2,000 to the Terry Fox Foundation.

The turkey store is located at 24726 52nd Ave. in the North Otter neighbourhood of Langley.

PREVIOUS STORY: Fall festival funnelled $2,200 to Terry Fox Foundation

