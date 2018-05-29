WHAT’S IN STORE: Cars and burgers help raise coin for Langley Special O

A car show and patio party at a 200th Street restaurant this weekend will benefit Special O.

Mr. Mike’s Steakhouse is hosting their fourth annual blast in aid of this cause, assistant general manager Donella Fortner heading it up.

She tells me the car show component runs on Saturday, June 2, from noon to 3 p.m. Pre-registration is required by calling 604-534-1100, and the registration fee is a minimum $10 donation to Langley Special Olympics.

It’s a cause close to the hearts of the Mr. Mike’s staff, Fortner explained, noting that one of the staff members, their dishwasher Josh, is a Special Olympian in swimming. As well, a number of regular customers are members of Special Olympics.

“So, it hits kind of close to home for us and we want to help,” Fortner said.

The patio party continues into the evening – until at least 9 p.m., with $1 from every burger sold that day going to the cause, as well.

The event wasn’t held last year, but in 2016, the car show drew about 40 cars and raised more than $400 for the cause. Fortner is hoping to fill the parking lot and top that amount on Saturday.

The registration includes a free Mikeburger and pop for all car show entrants.

.

Touring a bottle plant

Looking for a chance to mingle with other Langley business managers or owners, a chance to visit Rocky Spring Water, or a chance for some free appies?

If you answer yes to any of the above, then Thursday might just be your lucky day.

Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce is once again hosting its Business After Hours Mixer on May 31, and it is being held at Rocky Spring Water in Gloucester Estates.

This is a monthly networking event put on by the chamber and this time it’s being hosted by Rocky, at its Aldergrove bottling plant.

“The new Business After Hours Mixers are the perfect opportunity to connect with Langley’s business community in a casual and fun environment,” said chamber president, Jack Nicholson. “On top of the great networking, you can enjoy complimentary appetizers and beverages, tour Rock Spring Water’s production line and be entered to win a door prize.”

The free event runs from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., but pre-registration is required by calling the chamber at 604-371-3770 or visiting their website.

.

ACU keeps growing

Aldergrove Credit Union is expanding further afield.

During the annual general meeting in Bradner earlier this month, ACU members learned of the fiancial institution’s plans to open a new branch in Mission in 2019.

The branch is currently under construction and will be located at Heritage Park Marketplace in the Mission’s College Heights neighbourhood, explained CEO Gus Hartl.

“Expanding to this new area will provide opportunities for future growth,” he said.

During the same meeting, before more than 100 members, Hartl and his team also reported a “strong year of growth” for 2017, noting ACU assets grew eight per cent over last year.

This growth takes the Credit Union’s total assets under administration, including the financial planning division, to more than $865 million.

ACU also shared $1.2 million with their members through its unique member-share loyalty program, and invested nearly $200,000 in communities where they have branches, through their community giving program.

Aldergrove Credit Union has come a long ways since those early days, in 1954, when it was formed by a group of Otter Farmers’ Institute (now Co-op) members were anxious to pool resources and formed the Otter Farmers’ Institute Credit Union.

Renamed ACU in 1978, this financial group currently has six branches in the Fraser Valley, with 115 staff, and 17,500 members.

It also operates three insurance and three financial planning offices.

“We believe helping people and building our communities comes first,” Hartl told the crowd.

“Our culture reflects this philosophy and we’re fortunate to have a team of committed and compassionate staff who are always willing to go the extra mile to help our members.”

.

Lauding safety

The Langley-based Trucking Safety Council of B.C. commended seven companies for their commitment to keeping their workers safe from injury, illness, and disease.

Six companies earned Certificate of Recognition (COR) designation for exceeding regulatory requirements: Canada Cartage, Coast 2000 Terminals Ltd., Par’s Services Ltd., Stk’emlupsemc – Arrow Transportation Limited Partnership, Tahltan – Arrow Transportation Limited Partnership, and E.A.L. Truck & Crane Ltd.

The safety council also applauded another company, Bison Transport, won a SafetyDriven health and safety innovation award for showing leadership and innovative methods in maintaining a “vibrant workplace safety culture,” said Mark Donnelly, TSCBC executive director.

TSCBC is a not-for-profit organization and certifying partner for COR. It works with management, employees and owner/operators in B.C. trucking and related industries to strengthen safety performance and reduce the number and severity of workplace injuries, illnesses and fatalities.

LATEST COLUMN: New event in Langley encourages immigrant entrepreneurs

Car collectors are being invited to help raise money for Langley Special Olympics with a show at Mr. Mike’s on Saturday. (Special to the Langley Advance)