WHAT’S IN STORE: Chamber seeks to learn what’s hurting Langley businesses

Chamber CEO Colleen Clark knows transportation is a primary issue of concern for Langley businesses, but she wants to hear what else is hurting local commerce. (Langley Advance Times files)

What hurts local business?

The survey says…

Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce, in conjunction with the provincial chamber body, spent the past few weeks canvassing Langley entrepreneurs, to find out “what’s helping and hurting business in our community,” said CEO Colleen Clark.

“One thing we’ve heard is that… 63 per cent of businesses say it’s becoming so expensive to live in our region that it will be hard to attract young talent,” she relayed, encouraging other Langley companies to participate in the BCMindReader.com survey.

“Share your feedback,” she said. “If your voice hasn’t been included, what are you waiting for?”

She insisted these results are critical to helping the chamber propose policy and advocate for businesses at regional, provincial, and federal levels.

Young entrepreneur shares

Speaking of MindReader and chamber, there seems to be some serious synergy happening between these two organization.

I say this, because the chamber’s next U40 Lunch & Learn session will feature none other than the MindReader marketing and communication manager, Georgiy Sekretaryuk.

This young man has become recognized as an up-and-comer among young entrepreneurs, and he’s discussing his personal leadership journey, venturing into contract and consulting work, and recommending how other young business professionals can kick start their journey.

The U40 event is held at the chamber office on Tuesday, July 11, from noon to 1:30 p.m. It costs $20 for chamber members, $30 for public. People can call 604-371-1770 to register.

“We supply lunch and our speakers provide some nuggets of wisdom,” Clark said.

Also in the offing, the chamber is preparing for a women’s event this fall.

Well, technically, it’s not fall, but early September, and it’s not restricted to women, but women are the primary audience being targeted by the Super Women in Business event happening during the day on Thursday, Sept. 5.

From 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., the chamber will host this event, complete with presentations, wine, networking, swag bags, and prizes.

Darci Lang is the guest speaker. She’s described as an engaging, entertaining, and powerful speaker who message about focusing on the 90 per cent is clear and sobering.

Admission is $75 for the general public, with members only being charged $60. To RSVP, people can call 604-371-3770.

