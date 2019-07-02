Chamber CEO Colleen Clark knows transportation is a primary issue of concern for Langley businesses, but she wants to hear what else is hurting local commerce. (Langley Advance Times files)

WHAT’S IN STORE: Chamber seeks to learn what’s hurting Langley businesses

In this week’s business column, we look at some upcoming chamber events and a survey being conducted

What hurts local business?

The survey says…

Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce, in conjunction with the provincial chamber body, spent the past few weeks canvassing Langley entrepreneurs, to find out “what’s helping and hurting business in our community,” said CEO Colleen Clark.

“One thing we’ve heard is that… 63 per cent of businesses say it’s becoming so expensive to live in our region that it will be hard to attract young talent,” she relayed, encouraging other Langley companies to participate in the BCMindReader.com survey.

“Share your feedback,” she said. “If your voice hasn’t been included, what are you waiting for?”

She insisted these results are critical to helping the chamber propose policy and advocate for businesses at regional, provincial, and federal levels.

.

Young entrepreneur shares

Speaking of MindReader and chamber, there seems to be some serious synergy happening between these two organization.

I say this, because the chamber’s next U40 Lunch & Learn session will feature none other than the MindReader marketing and communication manager, Georgiy Sekretaryuk.

This young man has become recognized as an up-and-comer among young entrepreneurs, and he’s discussing his personal leadership journey, venturing into contract and consulting work, and recommending how other young business professionals can kick start their journey.

The U40 event is held at the chamber office on Tuesday, July 11, from noon to 1:30 p.m. It costs $20 for chamber members, $30 for public. People can call 604-371-1770 to register.

“We supply lunch and our speakers provide some nuggets of wisdom,” Clark said.

Also in the offing, the chamber is preparing for a women’s event this fall.

Well, technically, it’s not fall, but early September, and it’s not restricted to women, but women are the primary audience being targeted by the Super Women in Business event happening during the day on Thursday, Sept. 5.

From 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., the chamber will host this event, complete with presentations, wine, networking, swag bags, and prizes.

Darci Lang is the guest speaker. She’s described as an engaging, entertaining, and powerful speaker who message about focusing on the 90 per cent is clear and sobering.

Admission is $75 for the general public, with members only being charged $60. To RSVP, people can call 604-371-3770.

RECENT COLUMN – WHAT’S IN STORE: New on the grocery front in Langley

ANOTHER RECENT COLUMN – WHAT’S IN STORE: Caffeine drip, please

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

roxanne.hooper@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Previous story
Statistics Canada says real GDP grew 0.3% in April, tops expectations

Just Posted

Crime Briefs: Thieves make off with tractor, boots, electric razor, and more

Langley RCMP

WHAT’S IN STORE: Chamber seeks to learn what’s hurting Langley businesses

In this week’s business column, we look at some upcoming chamber events and a survey being conducted

VIDEO: Near death experience brought to life on stage

Langley choreographer Meredith Kalaman presents new work at Dancing on the Edge Festival

Off-duty officer involved in Langley crash that sent motorcyclist to hospital

The IIO is looking into the collision

Langley winner crowned in 2019 Mrs BC competition

The province-wide competition brings contestants to community for 14 years in a row

VIDEO: Endangered wolf spotted swimming ashore on northern Vancouver Island

Island wolf population estimated at under 150 in 2008: VI-Wilds

Sexual harassment lawsuit vs. former BC RCMP spokesman settled

Former Insp. Tim Shields had been accused of harassing a civilian employee

Fairy village built by B.C. kids destroyed twice in a week

Children who made the whimsical village in the Chilliwack neighbourhood said they will rebuild

13 exotic cats, kittens living in ‘horrific’ conditions seized from breeder near Kamloops

BC SPCA says servals are wild animals that should not be in captivity

B.C.’s Wendy Williams named first Canadian woman to captain a major cruise ship

‘No woman should ever feel that she can’t do anything on this planet’

Firefighters battling 4 new wildfires in northwest B.C.

10 new fires have been sparked since Thursday

B.C music festival moves kids to tents because they’re ‘distracting’

Organizers of 39 Days in July in Duncan say rules may seem harsh, but performers need respect

McLaren, Challenger impounded after going 125 km/hr on Canada Day

Both cars were impounded and fines dished out

Gangster Jarrod Bacon denied parole after prison conflict

Bacon was a ‘negative leader’ in April prison conflict, according to parole board

Most Read