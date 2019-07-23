WHAT’S IN STORE IN LANGLEY: Local aroma added to market’s latest Langley craft beer

While craft beer lovers in Langley await the opening of not two but three new craft breweries this year in town, one long-standing local brewery has put out a blend with a pinch of Langley added.

When Dead Frog brewmaster Cole Smith was looking to create Tip Hop Spruce White, he opted to literally pick the spruce tips himself from Oh Christmas Tree Farm for that authentic aroma.

Dead Frog, which has been going since 2007 (for a long while in a small warehouse in Aldergrove) recently expanded to a tasting room in Willoughby.

And, of course, there’s the Trading Post Brewery, which opened back in February 2016, and has since expanded to feature two tasting rooms in Langley and newer digs in Abbotsford.

In the meantime, we’re hoping to have news for you soon on Camp Beer Co.’s official opening in the old Langley bingo hall, as well as Farm Country Brewing opening in Highland Plaza in downtown Langley City, and the Smugglers’ Trail Caskworks’s opening this fall in North Langley.

Another, Five Roads Brewing Co., opened earlier this spring in the Willlowbrook area, complete with a growing menu of foods and brew.

Did you know Langley was such a beer lover’s mecca?

.

Atlas now open

It’s official, the new restaurant at Cascades Casino is open for business.

It seemed like a long wait, but Atlas Steak + Fish officially opened on July 16.

Have you tried it out yet? I’d love to hear your feedback.

In the meantime, we’ll be on hand for the special ribbon cutting happening next Thursday, Aug. 1.

Atlas has other locations including in Burnaby’s Grand Villa casino complex, as well as in connection with other casinos in Kamloops and Edmonton.

Naturally, that’s not the only eatery in the casino and adjoining hotel. There’s the popular MATCH Eatery & Public House, the casino’s buffet, and the Glacier Bar & Lounge.

Most Read