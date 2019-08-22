WHAT’S IN STORE IN LANGLEY: Lowe’s comes to town, sort of

Lowe’s is coming to Langley. At least that’s what it sounded like when the call came in from regional manager Doug Smith alerting me to the impending opening.

Okay, it turns out it’s not actually a Lowe’s or Rona store, but one of its affiliates, and it has actually been operating in Walnut Grove for a few weeks now.

There’s a new Ace Hardware in town, and there will be a grand opening celebration this Friday, Aug. 23 for the company’s newest outlet.

Yes, Ace.

This company, which has more than 5,000 stores around the globe – and opened 11 new outlets in California alone earlier this summer – opened its latest store at 8850 Walnut Grove Dr., confirmed Smith.

With $80,000 and several months of renovations complete, Al Tsuchiya and Michael Trentalance – plus a staff of 10 – threw open the doors on the 4,000-square-foot independently owned and operated store recently.

“We have been open for about three weeks now, and have had so much positive feedback from the community,” Trentalance said.

This, Smith said, is the first hardware store in Walnut Grove in some 15 years, or so.

“We saw a major hole in the Walnut Grove market and were looking for a location for the last eight years,” Trentalance elaborated.

“When this opportunity came up we jumped at the chance.”

Tsuchiya has 30 years of experience with Rona, as a corporate manager, then nine years with his own store in Port Coquitlam. Meanwhile, Trentalance has 21 years of experience, the past five as a corporate store manager with Rona.

The duo boast that, between themselves and their staff, they have a 89 years of combine experience in the hardware industry.

The opening celebrations are set for Friday, with a board cutting (yes, you read that right, board cutting) at 10 a.m. by acting mayor Kim Richter. The public is welcome to come.

Industry gives accolades

Sonya Perkins and her team at Forever Yours Lingerie won national recognition recently.

The 23-year-old business located on the one-way strip of Fraser Highway in downtown Langley earned the title of best store of the year in Canada during the Intima Awards in New York City earlier this month.

“This award is recognition of all the hard work that my team and myself put into creating a safe space for women to feel great about themselves,” Perkins said.

The award recognizes the finest retail stores in the North American lingerie industry, and store founder and owner, Perkins, was elated by the distinction. Way to go.

To celebrate, Forever Yours Lingerie is hosting a Sip and Shop on Saturday, Aug. 24 from 1 to 4 p.m. Guests can enjoy a gift with purchase, sweet treats, bubbly, and the chance to win a free bra and panty set. The event is, naturally, being held at Forever Yours Lingerie, 20460 Fraser Hwy.

Forever Yours Lingerie was founded 23 years ago by Perkins, after she’d been struggling to find essential pieces for under her wedding gown and vowed to change that experience for countless others,.

Her goal was to provide women of every size and background with the best choices of bras, lingerie, swimwear, etc.

Since then, Forever Yours Lingerie has grown into a 10,000-square-foot space on the one-way of Fraser Hihgway, plus serving a large website clientele.

Perkins employs 25 women.

As if that wasn’t enough, she and Forever Yours Lingerie has also created a charitable initiative, Supportive Start, which provides gently used bras, new panties and essential hygiene items to women-at-risk.

Helping men dress for work

And speaking of gently used garments, I want to tell you about something else going on in town this week – this one’s for the boys.

On Thursday, Moores Clothing For Men in Langley is expecting to distribute hundreds of free, gently-used suits and business attire previously collected during its suit drive.

Work BC Langley is for those guys in need of a suit for work or a job interview.

The program, funded in part by the provincial and federal governments, is happening Thursday, Aug. 22, from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Willowbrook Drive Moores store. To register, email info@workbc-langley.com.

Send your business happening or story tip to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com

