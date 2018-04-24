WHAT’S IN STORE: Langley charities and businesses join forces for good

People are encouraged to rev a few motorcycle engines this week, in aid of Big Brothers.

Here’s one of those times when a local business is partnering with a local charity, and another local charity will reap the financial rewards.

Holeshot Motorsports is once again hosting its annual demo days today (Thursday) and Friday, April 26 and 27, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event is being hosted at the dealership, which provides their new KTM street model bikes to ride.

But this is actually a Ride into History event, intended to draw attention to this summer’s fundraising ride.

At the same time, though, it’s also a way to support one of the Ride into History’s charities of choice, the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Langley, explained Big’s executive director Rosyln Henderson.

“We’re just the lucky recipients,” she smiled.

While Ride into History benefits from the exposure and encourages participation in their upcoming ride, Bigs will receive the $10 minimum suggested donations required to take one of the KTM’s for a spin.

Are you thinking of revving up one of these bad boys?

Hey, but here’s the rub.

Big Brothers needs volunteers at the Walnut Grove dealership (next to Moxies and Harley Davidson) to check participant IDs and ensure riders fill out the proper release forms on both days.

Anyone with time to spare, whether it be the day or a shorter shift, is asked to call Big’s Leanne Merritt at 604-530-5055, ext. 2.

For more information about the ride, check out the event Facebook page.

• more to come