WHAT’S IN STORE: Langley City getting its sparkle on tonight

From 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12 a number of downtown merchants are holding a shopping party

Langley City is preparing to get its sparkle on tonight, during a late-night shopping event downtown.

On Thursday, Dec. 12, a number of local businesses are staying open until 9 p.m., and joining forces to make it extra rewarding for shoppers to visit.

Close to two dozen businesses have signed up to participate in Langley City Sparkles. Consumers can win prizes and earn swag by taking part.

Folks, you can pickup a passport with a map, and by obtaining a minimum of three stamps on said passport you’re in to win $100 in Downtown Dollars. The draw will take place by Friday.

Plus there are more prizes indirectly available. With every purchase you can enter to win one of three $1,000 shopping sprees through the Downtown Langley Business Association’s Shop Your Heart Out, and voting for your favourite gingerbread house could earn you a further $500.

This is not a DLBA event, organizer Sherri Martin clarified. It’s organized by herself and her team at Sticky’s Candy Langley, plus the team at The Local Space. But, she noted it is in partnership with the City and DLBA.

“The event is intended to include the holiday lights in the City, be included in light tour listings, as well as promote shopping local,” Martin said, pointing especially at the lights in Innes Corners (in front of the casino).

Moving forward, she hopes to get a committee of local merchants together on a couple of shopping events like this each year.

“We could meet bi-monthly leading up to the events in the mornings for coffee,” Martin suggested. “Yes the BIA holds many awesome events in the downtown core but we need more events and the merchants need to be involved.”

In the meantime, tonight’s event will feature a bit of live entertainment, as well. The Silver Diamond Country Dancers will perform in McBurney Plaza from 7 to 9 p.m., and the Opus Carollers are on from 7 to 9 p.m.

There will also be buskers performing for tips on Douglas Crescent and the one-way section of Fraser Highway. And likewise, in addition to the Christmas lights, she said a number of inflatables will be displayed around the core to add to the festive spirit of the night.

Martin is expecting at least 400 people to turn out for the event – at least that’s how many passports she’s having printed up for tonight’s event. Those passports can be picked up and ultimately dropped returned to the City of Langley tend in McBurney Plaza.

And of note, for those hoping to do some Christmas shopping for the kids, the Village Work and Play Space is donating one hour of free child minding for the evening, but pre-registration is recommended.

.

Matching pound for pound

Speaking of Christmas and businesses, kudos to C&D Logistics.

Their staff is running the sixth annual fill the tree campaign, and hope to donate eight pallets of non-perishable foods to the Langley Food Bank before the season is through.

They’re accepting donations at the C&D Logistic offices, #103-20230 64th Ave. until next Wednesday, Dec. 18.

C&D will be matching pound for pound of food donated.

.

RECENT COLUMNS: ‘Tis the season for local businesses to give

or

Businesses throwing and stomping for sick kids

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

roxanne.hooper@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________