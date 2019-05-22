WHAT’S IN STORE: Langley professional lauded by their peers

Tell us if you know of a Langley company that is moving, expanding, opening, or giving back.

There’s accolades owing to a few health professionals in Fort Langley.

B.C. Pharmacy Association recently presented Sukh Sidhu with the collaborative care award.

This pharmacist has owned the Fort Langley Pharmasave since 2011. He inherited not only a roster of longtime customers but also an established relationship with local family clinic, Fort Family Practice.

The association said Sidhu quickly ingrained himself into the fabric of the community where colleagues and patients “have welcomed us into their circle of care.”

BC Pharmacy Association also awarded one of Sidhu’s community partners, Dr. Andre van Wyk of the Fort Family Practice with the Friend of Pharmacy Award. This recognizes his dedication as a physician to work alongside pharmacists to further the health profession as a whole in B.C.

“If a patient has a relationship with both a primary care team and the pharmacy that is part of that team, how could it not improve care?” van Wyk said.

Speaking of accolades, Langley-based lawyer Scott Johnston has been nominated among the Canadian Lawyers top 25 most influential – individuals who are in the justice system and legal profession in Canada.

The Top 25 list, now in its ninth year, highlights the engagement and pride that lawyers, judges, and others have in their colleagues who make up the profession.

Making this list as a nominee in the business category, Johnston has been practising law with Campbell, Burton & McMullan (CBM) Lawyers for more than 18 years. He has been a partner with the firm for the past four years.

Voting wrapped up last week, and now Johnston must wait – along with hundreds of other nominees, for the results being released at the beginning of August.

Celebrating two decades of tastiness

Many restaurants have come and gone from Langley in the past two decades, but Kostas Greek Restaurant has remained a fixture.

Well, this popular eatery is celebrating its 20th anniversary this Saturday, May 25. To mark this milestone, theyr’e serving up free music, food, and drinks from noon to 3 p.m.

A few meetings on tap

The Downtown Langley Business Association and Discover Downtown Langley are hosting their annual general meeting this Thursday, May 23, from 6 to 9 p.m. in the Coast Hotel & Convention Centre ballroom.

The event includes a light dinner and an update on Langley City’s Nexus plan, followed by the DLBA elections.

Information at 604-539-0133.And speaking of AGMs, Aldergrove Credit Union (ACU) celebrated its 65th year of service with a party of sorts in Bradner earlier this month.

It was actually the annual general meeting for the local financial institution that currently operates six credit union branches, three insurance offices, and three financial planning offices in the Fraser Valley.

During this AGM, they revealed a 7.2 per cent increase in assets compared to the previous year, taking the credit union’s total assets under administration (including the financial planning division) to $930 million.

In March 2018, ACU shared a record $1.56 million with its members through the memberSHARE Loyalty Program, which was created to share profits with its members.

In 2018, Aldergrove Credit Union also invested more than $220,000 back to the community through donations and sponsorships, benefitting more than 254 charitable organizations, community groups, students, and sports associations. said Aldergrove Credit Union CEO Gus K. Hartl,

“We are investing more of our time and dollars in the people, organizations, and events in the Fraser Valley community,” Hartl said.

“This year alone our staff donated over 500 hours of their personal time to the community and we could not be more proud of the wonderful people we have inside our doors.”

ACU announced the election of Doug Sweeting, Nate Hampson, and David Sawatzky to its board of directors, and said thank you to Trudi Campen and Terry Metcalfe, acknowledging the time and dedication they both have given.

Further, Director Sylvia Allenby announced that she would be stepping down from the board to make way for new directors and spend time with her family. As a result, the board appointed Nav Bains to fill her position until the next AGM in 2020.

“We are pleased to have Nate, David and Nav join our board of Directors,” said Eric Popma, ACU’s board chair . “We are looking forward to their ideas and extensive experiences in technology, leadership, and marketing to our team.”

Local companies talk doing business State side

Also on the books this week is the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce’s latest Lunch & Learn session. This one focuses on doing business in the U.S.A.

It runs from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the chamber office. Members pay $10, while non-members pay $20. Guests are encouraged to bring a bag lunch. RSVP by calling the chamber at 604-371-3770.

Site prep contracts ratify

Employees of Matcon Civil Constructors Inc., based in Langley, voted 73 per cent in favour of ratifying a new three-year collective agreement providing them with wage increases and other improvements during the term.

The 98 employees include heavy equipment operators, gradepersons, pipe layers, and labourers.

They have been represented by Construction and Allied Workers Union, CLAC Local 68, since 1996.

The new agreement provides employees with wage increases of 6.5 per cent over three years.

Matcon is an industry leader in site preparation, land remediation, heavy road construction, and underground utility installations. Recent projects include the Tsawwassen Mills shopping centre, Eagle Mountain residential development, and Tsawwassen Shores residential community.

CLAC is a Langley based national union representing more than 60,000 workers in numerous sectors of the economy.

