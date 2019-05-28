WHAT’S IN STORE: Lots on tap for Langley chamber

This week’s column looks at beer, sleep, golf, and food – and how they all tie back to the chamber

It’s been a busy time in the chamber of commerce world of late.

Not only did Langley play a key role in the BC Chamber’s annual general meeting and conference this past weekend in Burnaby, but there are a number of events on the books in the days and weeks to come.

First up is today, at lunch, when the chamber hosts one of its workshops – this one on the topic of sleep.

Local chiropractor, Dr. Parm Rai, heads up this edition of Lunch & Learn, offering practical tips to help people improve their sleep patterns, explaining the importance of sleep for the overall well-being of children and adults alike, and how critical sleep is to everyone’s healing and health.

That session runs from noon to 1:30 p.m. in the boardroom of the chamber office, #207-8047 199th St. in Langley.

The boardroom opens at 11:30 p.m. for guests who wish to arrive early and network.

Not sure if there’s still any spots available, but you can always call the chamber office and ask, 604-371-3770.

In the meantime, there’s also the chamber’s next Business After Hours Mixer happening this week.

On Thursday, May 30, this monthly event is being hosted by BCD Culinary Academy – which should mean some good eats.

“Hosted on a monthly basis by Greater Langley Chamber members, the Business After Hours Mixers are the perfect opportunity to connect with Langley’s business community in a casual and fun environment,” said chamber president Jack Nicholson.

“On top of the great networking, you can enjoy complimentary appetizers, a short food demonstration and be entered to win a door prize.”

This networking event runs from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the academy, #107-20542 Fraser Hwy., and while it is free, pre-registration is required, again by calling the chamber office or going online to www.langleychamber.com.

Also coming up in the chamber realm, MLA Rich Coleman addresses their Coffee & Conversation gathering Wednesday, June 5, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Cost is $15. Pre-register if you want to attend.

And speaking of what’s on tap for the chamber, there’s a beer event coming, that very same day.

Trading Post Brewery’s operation at 20120 64th Ave. is hosting the chamber’s U40 Networking Social this time around.

This event is on tap for Wednesday, June 5, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. And while chamber members get in free, general admission costs $10.

And speaking of beer, stay tuned to my column next week, where I tell you about another beer event, this one called the 6X6 Cask Festival being hosted by Dead Frog Brewery on June 6. Trading Post is also involved, among other local breweries.

But, as usual, I digress.

Let’s get back on topic with the chamber.

Also on the chamber’s calendar is its annual fundraising golf tourney.

This is one of their biggest fundraisers of the year, and it’s set for June 6 at Redwoods Golf Course.

Registration and a tailgate party run from 9:30 to 11 a.m., with a shotgun start at 11 a.m.

The cost per golfer is $225, but that includes three mulligans, the tailgate party, 18 holes of golf, shared control of the power golf cart, prizes, and a steak and lobster buffet dinner.

For those non-golfers, who want to show their support, there’s also an option to just attend the dinner for $60.

Again, people can register for any chamber event online or by calling their office at 604-371-3770.

