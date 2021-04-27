WHAT’S IN STORE: New retailers setting up on and near the bypass

While sadly many retailers and service-oriented shops have and are closing down in and around Langley – many as a direct result of COVID-19 – I am excited to share news of several new businesses opening up.

RioCanada Langley Centre, at Langley Bypass and 200th Street has seen several big stores move out during the past year.

But on the up side, Monday marked the official opening of an Under Armour Factory House.

This Baltimore-based company is well known for performance gear such as running shoes, workout gear, and sports apparel and the new store reflects that product line.

Interesting how what started as an idea for creating a shirt evolved into a multi-billion-dollar brand synonymous with athletes and known the world over.

New grocery store opening

Just a few doors away, in the same complex, there’s a food store coming soon.

Sabzi Mandi Supermarket is a specialty ethnic retailer selling local grocery and fresh produce.

The franchise business, started by Hanif Ratanshi, has grown from four to nine stores, (including one in Burnaby, Pitt Meadows, and Nanaimo) since Ravinder Narula joined in 2007.

And more recently, Sabzi Mandi opened a new location on Gladwin Road in Abbotsford, and is expected to kick open the doors on its first Langley store later this spring.

HomeSense relocates

Meanwhile, at the other end of the strip mall, HomeSense seems close to making a move into larger digs.

The housewares store is moving across the street, from it’s current location next to PetSmart, to the former Winners location in the RioCan complex on the south side of the bypass.

Signs indicate they too will be opening the new location soon.

RC lovers revving up

Another new retailer has set up shop in the Willowbrook neighbourhood.

Owner Eric Spenser is officially opens HJIK RC Racing this weekend.

It’s a company specializing in Traxxas remote control cars, and Spenser has launched his new showroom and sales centre at 6322 202nd St.

Golf tourney rescheduled

The date and time to tee off for the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce has changed – due to COVID.

Initially, the chamber – Langley’s business advocacy organization – planned to host its annual fundraising golf tourney on June 3. But the event has been postponed, confirmed Sumner McCulley.

The tournament will now be held Sept. 1 at The Redwoods Golf Course, and McCulley said there are still a few of the 144 spots available for golfers interested in participating.

This year’s event includes 18 holes of golf, a 10th tee lunch, course games and activities, a no dinner banquet but a steak and lobster plated dinner for each team, with a virtual awards ceremony.

Info: events@langleychamber.com or 604-371-3770.

• Stay tuned to the Langley Advance Times next week for details about changes afoot at Willowbrook Shopping Centre, including the addition of the new T&T Supermarket, set to open this fall.

HomeSense is moving across the street, to the south side of the Langley Bypass. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times)