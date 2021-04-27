Send your Langley business tips to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com.

WHAT’S IN STORE: New retailers setting up on and near the bypass

Langley seeing positive signs of economic growth amid pandemic

While sadly many retailers and service-oriented shops have and are closing down in and around Langley – many as a direct result of COVID-19 – I am excited to share news of several new businesses opening up.

RioCanada Langley Centre, at Langley Bypass and 200th Street has seen several big stores move out during the past year.

But on the up side, Monday marked the official opening of an Under Armour Factory House.

This Baltimore-based company is well known for performance gear such as running shoes, workout gear, and sports apparel and the new store reflects that product line.

Interesting how what started as an idea for creating a shirt evolved into a multi-billion-dollar brand synonymous with athletes and known the world over.

RELATED: Better-than-expected Jan. growth a good sign for pandemic’s third wave: economists

.

New grocery store opening

Just a few doors away, in the same complex, there’s a food store coming soon.

Sabzi Mandi Supermarket is a specialty ethnic retailer selling local grocery and fresh produce.

The franchise business, started by Hanif Ratanshi, has grown from four to nine stores, (including one in Burnaby, Pitt Meadows, and Nanaimo) since Ravinder Narula joined in 2007.

And more recently, Sabzi Mandi opened a new location on Gladwin Road in Abbotsford, and is expected to kick open the doors on its first Langley store later this spring.

.

HomeSense relocates

Meanwhile, at the other end of the strip mall, HomeSense seems close to making a move into larger digs.

The housewares store is moving across the street, from it’s current location next to PetSmart, to the former Winners location in the RioCan complex on the south side of the bypass.

Signs indicate they too will be opening the new location soon.

.

RC lovers revving up

Another new retailer has set up shop in the Willowbrook neighbourhood.

Owner Eric Spenser is officially opens HJIK RC Racing this weekend.

It’s a company specializing in Traxxas remote control cars, and Spenser has launched his new showroom and sales centre at 6322 202nd St.

.

Golf tourney rescheduled

The date and time to tee off for the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce has changed – due to COVID.

Initially, the chamber – Langley’s business advocacy organization – planned to host its annual fundraising golf tourney on June 3. But the event has been postponed, confirmed Sumner McCulley.

The tournament will now be held Sept. 1 at The Redwoods Golf Course, and McCulley said there are still a few of the 144 spots available for golfers interested in participating.

This year’s event includes 18 holes of golf, a 10th tee lunch, course games and activities, a no dinner banquet but a steak and lobster plated dinner for each team, with a virtual awards ceremony.

Info: events@langleychamber.com or 604-371-3770.

• Stay tuned to the Langley Advance Times next week for details about changes afoot at Willowbrook Shopping Centre, including the addition of the new T&T Supermarket, set to open this fall.

LOCAL BUSINESS: Pandemic sent Langley family from food truck business to UV disinfecting

.

Have a story tip? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BusinessLangleyRetail

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

HomeSense is moving across the street, to the south side of the Langley Bypass. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times)

HomeSense is moving across the street, to the south side of the Langley Bypass. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times)

A new supermarket is coming to RioCan power centre on the Langley Bypass and 200th Street soon. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times)

A new supermarket is coming to RioCan power centre on the Langley Bypass and 200th Street soon. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times)

Previous story
B.C. launches $500M fund to subsidize green business growth
Next story
London Drugs clearing shelf space for Western Canada restaurants to sell their goods

Just Posted

A rendering of the building, where construction is starting now. (Wesmount Properties/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
New industrial site expected to create 170 jobs in Langley

The site will fill in one of the last remaining empty fields on 62nd Avenue

Joel Reed Goddard, 32, has been found safe, the RCMP announced on Tuesday, April, 27, 2021. (Langley RCMP)
Willoughby man reported missing again, found safe in Alberta: RCMP

Joel Reed Goddard, 32, was reported missing on April 19

Under Armour opened a retail store along the Langley Bypass on Monday, April 26. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times)
WHAT’S IN STORE: New retailers setting up on and near the bypass

Langley seeing positive signs of economic growth amid pandemic

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Aldergrove man dies in Coquihalla crash

Two-semi truck trailers collided on Monday

(File photo).
COVID-19: Latest cases recorded at 3 Langley schools and Willowbrook Superstore

As of Tuesday, there were 17 schools on Fraser Health’s exposure list

Cows from Creekside Dairy in Agassiz experienced 2021’s spring weather for the first time on Thursday, April 22, early in the morning. (Screenshot/Creekside Dairy)
VIDEO: B.C. cows react with joy to springtime pasture

Creekside Dairy spreads joy as their cows see their home fields for the first time since winter

A roller coaster at Vancouver’s Playland at the PNE.
Playland delays reopening due to COVID-19 concerns, B.C. travel ban

British Columbians are being discouraged from travelling outside of their local health authority to visit the theme park

(Black Press Media file)
Kelowna man’s sentence for ‘degrading’ sex assault of teen extended

Joshua Milne will serve a total of 3.5 years in jail for sexually assaulting his teenage ex-girlfriend

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A customer leaves London Drugs in Cloverdale Oct. 6, 2020. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
London Drugs clearing shelf space for Western Canada restaurants to sell their goods

Restaurants are invited to immediately submit products online for retail consideration

People line up for pop-up AstraZeneca vaccination clinic at Cloverdale Recreation Centre in Surrey, in one of the hotspot neighbourhoods for COVID-19 infection, April 27, 2021. (Aaron Hinks/Peace Arch News)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate stable, 799 new cases Tuesday

500 people in hospital, still near record for pandemic

HAVAN Award nominated home in Langley (Black Press Media Files)
Everyone invited to watch 2021 HAVAN Awards gala at home this Friday

Awards for housing excellence available to attend digitally alongside entertainment and contents

Mounties are currently investigating whether another Coquitlam shooting is connected to the recent string of gang violence and killings in the Lower Mainland. (Phil McLachlan)
RCMP investigating if shooting, stabbing near Coquitlam mall linked to gang conflict

Sgt. Paul Vadik confirmed both events, a Monday afternoon stabbing and shooting in Coquitlam, appear to be connected

Beavers like this one were once captured in Cordova and released in Kodiak, to establish a population there. (Courtesy Photo | Frank Zmuda)
Band of beavers chew through B.C. town’s fibre cable, cutting off internet connection

Beavers used the cable to bolster their dam while TELUS technicians worked around the clock to repair the damage

Most Read