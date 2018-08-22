WHAT’S IN STORE: Welcome back to Langley – times two

A favourite event and a familiar face are both returning, plus find out about food and furnaces.

This week, I’ll focus a bit on our tourism industry, and send out a few welcome backs.

The first is to Township 7 Winery (at 16th Avenue and 212th Street), I’m delighted to see their popular summer art fair return this Sunday, Aug. 26, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It’s called Art in the Vines, and features more than 25 established and emerging artists with crafts, jewelry, glass, pottery, paintings, and more. But I like to mention this event because of the fundraising element. Once again they’re raising money and awareness for Oosteoporosis Canada.

Now, just a bit of an aside. A day ahead of national dog day, the Festina Lente Estate Winery (across the street from Township 7) is holding a Hot Dogs for LAPS event.

Guests are encouraged to bring their well-mannered fur babies (I guess that means my Jack Russell Terrorist, Wishes, is out) for the afternoon. Langley Animal Protection Society will be on site offering safety tips for your pup, and hotdogs and wine tastings will be available by donation to the cause.

.

A familiar face

Back on the topic of welcome back, I’d also like share the news that Kristina Gervais is back.

She’s a familiar face in the tourism world and she’s taken over operations manager duties for the Discover Langley City tourism entity.

Welcome back Kristina.

“Throughout her vast career in the hospitality industry, Kristina brings many years of experience working in different aspects of tourism,” said executive director Teri James.

Her tears of experience includes hotel management, but more might remember this Langley woman when she served as the tourism coordinator for the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce or later oversaw destination marketing in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

“We have a number of existing attractions to draw overnight visitors including festivals, events, arts, outdoor experiences, gaming, and conventions spaces,” James said, following the staff change over.

“We believe in the power of partnerships and Discover Langley City will continue to work with our accommodations providers and area attractions to build creative packages to encourage visitors to have a fun and unique experience in Langley City.”

The mandate of Discover Langley City is to increase tourism, which is expected to – in turn – grow the economy in a sustainable manner and enhance the community through increasing overnight stays, extend current night stays, and give visitors reason to recommend Langley City to family and friends.

.

Feeling the love, warmth

One family in need in the Fraser Valley and Vancouver area will win a free furnace, thanks in part to Gandy Installation.

This local HVAC company that has been serving this community for 60 years, is involved with the Lennox Industries Feel the Love program.

“Basically, we are seeking nominations for someone in need and will be doing a free furnace install to the selected candidate,” said Shannon Gandy.

The deadline for nominations is Wednesday, Sept. 5 at www.FeelTheLove.com.

The initiative, started back in 2009, is dedicated to providing warmth for households in need for the upcoming winter season. The installation of the new, high-efficiency gas furnace will be done in early October.

Individuals and organizations can nominated families or individuals in the community.

Criteria includes physical, mental, or social disabilities; financial challenges; job loss; military service; or community service.

“The Feel the Love Program gives us an opportunity to take the expertise we have in the HVAC field and give back to the community,” said Taylor Gandy, general manager at Gandy Installations.

.

Grocery pickup

Walmart has become the latest in a growing list of food retailers that is offering grocery pickup service, and Langley’s supercentre will be one of eight offering this in B.C.

From the comfort of home, on a break at work, or on-the-go, customers can now place a grocery order for pick up at a location and time that is convenient for them.

This free service allows shoppers to purchase their groceries with ease using the online website Walmart.ca, or the Walmart app, and pick up at the store in the Willowbrook neighbourhood.

Of course, this doesn’t mean you can simply order a quart of milk and a loaf of bread, and have it ready for you when you pull up. You have to order a minimum of $50 worth or groceries. But it doesn’t take long for items to add up to that.

Grocery shopping has never been easier – or faster. But I’m haven’t taken advantage of such any of these home delivery or pickup options yet, and would love to hear from locals what they think and why they opt to use it.

I understand it cuts down or cuts out the impulse shopping, so that’s probably a good thing. But walking around the store, looking for things, is sometimes the only exercise people get. So, there’s that.

I find I have to pick through fruit and vegetables sometimes, to get the best quality. And when it comes to selecting dairy, I want to check the expiration dates and give myself the longest shelf life possible.

If someone in the company is doing the shopping for me, why would this be a priority.

I’d love feedback from people who have used such services here in Langley, to find out your thoughts. Email me at editor@langleyadvance.com. I look forward to hearing from you.