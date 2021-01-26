Willowbrook Shopping Centre in Langley launches virtual marketplace and food concierge service

Customers can go online to shop product assortment assembled from centre’s food and beverage tenants

A virtual marketplace and food concierge service has been launched by Willowbrook Shopping Centre in Langley (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Willowbrook Shopping Centre has launched GASTRONOMER, a virtual marketplace and food concierge service that allows customers to shop a curated product assortment assembled from Willowbrook’s food and beverage tenants.

Launching Tuesday, Jan. 26 on the ​Willowbrook Shopping Centre​ website, customers will be able to purchase gourmet items including prepared dishes, DIY meal kits, gift baskets and more from select tenants through the one-stop, online shop with items ranging in price from $5–⁠$55.

Customers are asked to place their orders at least 24 hours in advance and select a preferred pick-up time to swing by the mall for contactless, curbside pick-up.

READ ALSO: Early morning walks resume at Willowbrook shopping centre

Melissa Evans, VP of Retail, National Marketing at QuadReal Property Group said “in addition to providing convenient and experiential options for our customers, this is meant to directly help our food and beverage tenants during a very challenging time.”

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Sneak peek inside Nordstrom Rack Langley

Among the options:

Nutella Crêpe Kit from Crêpe Delicious which includes a bag of crepe mix, easy instructions, and delicious Nutella.

Hedgehog Combo from Purdys Chocolatier comes complete with delicious and creamy hazelnut hedgehogs and a 7” squishy-squashy Philbert plushie.

DIY Handcrafted Candy Necklace from Sweet Factory includes all the essentials – plastic craft needle, elastic string and round gummies and candies galore.

Deluxe Mexi-Fries Meal Kit from Taco Time which includes all the fresh ingredients and condiments to make the perfect Mexi-Fries at home.

Family Gelato Experience from Crêpe Delicious which, in addition to gelato, also includes an edible waffle bowl.

With every order, customers will receive a complimentary Willowbrook cutting board, while supplies last.

Visit www.shopwillowbrook.com/gastronomer to check out the latest offerings.

Willowbrook Shopping Centre has over 130 tenants under its roof.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BusinessCoronavirusLangley