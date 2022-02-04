World Cancer Day marked with donation from Langley financial instituion

First West Credit Union and the BC Cancer Foundation look to change cancer outcomes together

As the fundraising partner of BC Cancer and the largest charitable funder of cancer research in this province, the BC Cancer Foundation works with donors and communities to advance research and innovate care for the people of B.C. Together, BC CAN change the outcome for each person facing this disease. (First West/Special to Langley Advance Times)

First West Credit Union and BC Cancer Foundation (BCCF) are recognizing World Cancer Day by announcing a two-year partnership — including a total investment of $200,000 from the credit union.

This contribution comes from First West and its regional brands Envision Financial, Valley First, Island Savings, and Enderby & District Financial, said CEO Launi Skinner.

“This partnership is something that is of deep importance to us, especially when you look at the staggering impact cancer has in our communities,” Skinner said.

“A cancer diagnosis affects us all and we know our employees and members are proud to rally behind this mission to help save lives in our communities and beyond.”

The partnership will involve employee engagement and activation for several of BCCF’s initiatives throughout the year, as well as dedicated funds going towards the greatest areas of need across the province to help advance research and innovative care, she elaborated.

BCCF CEO and president Sarah Roth expressed gratitude and excitement to be joining forces with First West Credit Union to improve the future of cancer care in the province.

“Together, we will propel BC Cancer’s world-leading expertise to new heights, and provide real hope to the over 30,000 British Columbians this year who will hear the life-altering words ‘You have cancer’,” Roth said.

This year, World Cancer Day takes place today (Friday, Feb. 4). Led by the Union for International Cancer Control, it was initiated to raise worldwide cancer awareness, improve education, and catalyze personal and governmental action.

To learn more about the foundation, or to join the cause, visit bccancerfoundation.com.

