Dear Editor,

Just a note to hyper-Canucks fan Dave Lofgren’s letter, [Jersey warrants penalty box, Langley Advance, Jan. 17, 2019].

Roger’s Hometown Hockey is a festival that celebrates all hockey for all ages, all across Canada. Geographic location does not dictate which NHL Team is a favorite. I salute the mayor for reminding us that we are a diverse community, and that we are all allowed to have our favourite team.

If we were to be politically correct, as if it really mattered, maybe the mayor should have worn a Giants jersey. They are the Hometown team, after all.

Laurie Baldwin, Murrayville