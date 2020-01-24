Bob Groeneveld has been sharing his Odd Thoughts with Langley readers since before George Driediger was re-elected as mayor of Langley Township.

Odd Thoughts: Positivity quickly being negated

Just when things were starting to look like they were getting better…

By Bob Groeneveld

.

After a succession of years that turned out to be serious stinkers – Donald Trump was elected president of the USA in 2016, and wasn’t impeached in either 2017 or 2018 – 2019 turned out surprisingly positive.

Not only did Trump finally get impeached, but Andrew Scheer didn’t succeed in his bid to become Canada’s prime minister. Don’t take that as an endorsement of Trudeau The Younger; I didn’t say 2019 was a “great” year, just that it was better than it could have been.

The summer of 2019 also bucked the recent trend of increasingly unbearably longer hot and dry periods. Overall, weather-wise, it was closer to what used to be a normal summer – at least here in Langley – than we’ve had in a couple of decades.

As I’ve mentioned here before, 2019 was also the year that started with learned veterinarians predicting that our beloved Sam would soon be squeaking his last chew toy – yet he’s still with us to this day. And while I grieve for friends who were not so lucky with life and loved ones, and understand that their memories of the past year won’t be counted among the highlights of their lives, I can’t help but remember the year fondly, if only for those extra months of obstinacy plagued upon us by that dear, sweet poodle.

And now we have 2020.

The United States Senate is preparing to make a mockery of the House of Representatives’ impeachment of a president that has been making a mockery of their democracy, and 2020 is shaping up to be a repeat performance of the Orange Plague visited upon the so-called Free World in 2016.

It would all be a source of wry amusement, except Canada is both geographically and economically situated directly in harm’s way between Trump’s New Amerika and the rest of the world stage.

And only a couple of weeks old, 2020 is already blowing its dark clouds into Canadian politics. The Conservative Party’s past is raising its ugly head in the form of former leader Peter McKay, who is deemed a front-runner in the race to lower the bar set by Scheer in last fall’s election.

McKay, the old and wizened among us will remember, was the guy who won the leadership of the grand old Progressive Conservative Party with the resolute promise that there would be no merger with Stephen Harper’s upstart Canadian Alliance… and then resolutely handed the keys to his party’s executive washroom to Harper in exchange for a promise that he could keep his own seat there.

Yeah. The people who so desperately despised the Liberals that they elected Conservatives like the ones we got in Langley must really relish the though of McKay being their standard bearer if and when Trudeau’s minority falls.

And now 2020 has botched the relatively mild and pleasant winter that 2019 started building.

It’s like Trump and Obama… 2020 is bent on wrecking any good that its predecessor did.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COLUMN: Governments should modernize their processes, get with the times for 2020

Just Posted

Variety gala moves east to Langley

The second annual One Night in the Valley fundraiser moves to Glass House Estate Winery in April

Langley brewery renames beer as tribute to local Vegas shooting victim

Maple Ridge’s Jordan McIldoon, one of 58 killed in 2017 mass shooting, remembered by Five Roads

Human right complaint in Langley gets re-set

The complaint has been dismissed and re-filed

Salvation Army Gateway of Hope in need of towel donations

People can bring new or used towels to 5787 Langley Bypass weekdays for the shelter’s shower program

Langley curlers head for showdown in Cranbrook

Team Tardi will be competing in the B.C. men’s championships next week in the Kootenays

VIDEO: Youth arrested in Langley mall attack

UPDATE: Young person allegedly hit with gun butt during fight at Willowbrook Shopping Centre Tuesday

B.C. man rescued after getting trapped headfirst in well as water level rose

The rescue involved crews from Oak Bay and Saanich

Investigators in wildfire-torn Australia head to site of B.C. airtanker crash

The B.C. government sends condolences to Port Alberni-owned Coulson Aviation

Mud slide prompts evacuation in Burnaby as rain saturates southern B.C.

About 20 metres of a five to six-metre high wall gave way

RCMP investigating sexual allegation against Lower Mainland police officer

Delta officer suspended while the alleged off-duty incident involving a co-worker is investigated

Former Mountie, sports coach convicted of sex abuse in B.C. granted day parole

Alan Davidson was sentenced to almost six years for abusing seven boys in the late 1970s and early 1990s

VIDEO: Person in wheelchair narrowly avoids collision with car in Kelowna

There were no injuries in the scary looking near-accident last week in Rutland

Here’s what Canada is doing to stop the coronavirus from getting in

Health officials are monitoring multiple possible cases in Canada

Fraser Valley poultry producer’s $130,000 fight with the CFIA earns him a red-tape award

Canadian Federation of Independent Business Paperweight Awards ‘honour’ government over-regulation

Most Read