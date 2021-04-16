Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Marco Mendicino holds a press conference in Ottawa on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. The federal government is moving forward on efforts to help citizens of Hong Kong remain in Canada rather than have to return. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Marco Mendicino holds a press conference in Ottawa on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. The federal government is moving forward on efforts to help citizens of Hong Kong remain in Canada rather than have to return. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Painful Truth: Canada’s immigration hopes may not be enough in post-COVID world

In a world of declining birth rates and rising wealth, where do new Canadians come from?

If Canada’s economic growth is based on strong immigration, what happens if there aren’t enough immigrants?

Way back at the beginning of the pandemic, last April, I wrote about how we weren’t going to have a baby boom due to being locked up inside for months on end, as so many people smugly predicted.

I just want to note, for the record, that I was completely right.

The baby bust has arrived on schedule in almost every country on earth, with birth rates dropping sharply around December and January – nine months after the pandemic lockdown restrictions kicked in.

READ MORE: COVID-19 fears spark increased interest in home births

In March 2020, there were 3,659 babies born in B.C. In March 2021, there were 2,016.

Still, Canada’s birthrate has been below replacement rate for nearly 50 years now. We’re a growing country because we have a successful immigration program, right?

Well, we had one. And maybe someday we’ll have one again, but for now, also because of the pandemic, arrivals are way down.

Canada welcomed 184,624 immigrants in 2020, about a third below the federal target of 341,000.

Ottawa had already set ambitious targets for the next several years – 400,000 to 421,000 new immigrants every year from 2021 to 2023.

It’s hard to see how we hit this year’s goal, either. Are we going to try to play catch up, cramming in 500,000 new arrivals a year? Not without some serious re-thinking of how we process new Canadians, we’re not.

Streamlining immigration for students and via family reunification might be the easiest way to boost our immigration numbers, as well as giving a path to permanent residency to temporary foreign workers who are already here. The government has already made a few moves in that direction in recent months. But a long-term solution may be more difficult to find.

In a world where every country is seeing a baby bust, immigrants will be in increasingly short supply. Right now, there are only a handful of countries that embrace mass immigration. But Spain and South Korea, Hungary and Italy, Japan and even China are seeing populations peak or decline. COVID is accelerating that process.

Some of those countries will decide that their future has to be multicultural. In other words, they’re going to be competing with Canada for future immigrants. Meanwhile, the shrinking labour markets in many countries could see rising wages – that’s traditionally what happens when your labour force shrinks – and therefore, more incentives to stay at home.

In a decade, Canada, a country whose economy is built around steady immigration, could be facing low birth rates, and competition from both higher wages abroad and from other nations embracing our own immigration strategy.

Canada’s pitch to immigrants is simple – we’re a democratic, open society with a highly developed economy. Freedom plus opportunity. So what happens if other countries can offer just as much freedom and opportunity? What if, in fact, they can offer a better package – one that entices Canadians to pick up and move, too?

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CanadaFederal PoliticsImmigrationLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Just Posted

Critter Care’s first ever 50/50 winner is Kim Madill, who took home $28,852.50. (Critter Care/Special to The Star)
Winner takes home $28,852.50 through Critter Care’s first virtual 50/50

Kim Madill instantly donated part of the funds to the Langley-based wildlife society

Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Marco Mendicino holds a press conference in Ottawa on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. The federal government is moving forward on efforts to help citizens of Hong Kong remain in Canada rather than have to return. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Painful Truth: Canada’s immigration hopes may not be enough in post-COVID world

In a world of declining birth rates and rising wealth, where do new Canadians come from?

An agreement between the City and the Langley Lions Housing Society would set out income and age requirements for the new Birch replacement building (Langley City image)
Langley Lions housing project gets go-ahead from City council

An eight-storey structure will replace the fire-gutted original Birch building

A horse and driver cruise around the track at Fraser Downs in Cloverdale Sept. 14, 2020 amid smoke from U.S. forest fires. Harness Racing B.C. announced it’s halting the spring season two weeks early because of a lack of money and says racing won’t continue in September without and influx of cash. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Harness racing suspended at Fraser Downs

Spring season ends early, 135 workers out of jobs

B.C.’s Court of Appeal in Vancouver. (Black Press Media files)
‘Stereotypes’ not an issue in Langley sex assault ruling, Court of Appeal says

The Court of Appeal upheld a conviction in two attacks on a 17-year-old

Rainbow trouts thrashing with life as they’re about to be transferred to the largest lake of their lives, even though it’s pretty small. These rainbows have a blue tinge because they matched the blue of their hatchery pen, but soon they’ll take on the green-browns of their new home at Lookout Lake. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
VIDEO: B.C. lake stocked with hatchery trout to delight of a seniors fishing club

The Cherish Trout Scouts made plans to come back fishing soon

Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops. (Dave Eagles/Kamloops This Week file photo)
RCMP intercept vehicle fleeing with infant taken from Kamloops hospital

The baby was at the hospital receiving life-saving care

The female driver of this Jeep Grand Cherokee (right) was driving erratically with a young child inside on Highway 1 eastbound. After hitting a barrier and a parked car, she finally exited the highway at Yale Road West and came to a stop. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Video captures woman driving erratically with child after hitting barrier, car on Hwy 1 in Chilliwack

Smoke seen coming from SUV as it continues to travel eastbound of shoulder of highway

Former Pitt Meadows city councillor David Murray was convicted of sex assault, and is now being sued by the victim. (files)
Former Pitt Meadows city councillor sued for sex assault

David Murray was convicted in 2017 of sexually assaulting a teen 25 years earlier

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Vancouver Police Const. Deepak Sood is under review by the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. after making comments to a harm reduction advocate Sunday, April 11. (Screen grab)
VIDEO: Vancouver officer convicted of uttering threats under watchdog review again

Const. Deepak Sood was recorded Sunday saying ‘I’ll smack you’ and ‘go back to selling drugs’ to a harm reduction advocate

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry prepares a daily update on the coronavirus pandemic, April 21, 2020. (B.C. Government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate persists, 1,005 new cases Friday

Hospitalization up to 425, six more virus-related deaths

The Nautical Dog Cafe at Skaha marina is getting its patio ready in hopes Mother Nature will provide where provincial restrictions have taken away indoor dining. (Facebook)
‘A lot of instability’: B.C. restaurants in layoff limbo

As COVID-19 cases stay high, restaurants in British Columbia are closed to indoor dining

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau looks on as Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland responds to a question during a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Expectations high as Trudeau Liberals get ready to unveil first pandemic budget

The Liberals will look to thread an economic needle with Monday’s budget

Most Read