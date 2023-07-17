Townhouses under construction in Langley’s Willoughby neighbourhood. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Townhouses under construction in Langley’s Willoughby neighbourhood. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

PAINFUL TRUTH: Get ready for redevelopment

Older neighbourhoods are about to be transformed for greater density

It will be a while before new construction and growth slows down in the red-hot housing markets of the eastern Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley.

Some of the fastest-growing communities in B.C. are Surrey, Langley, Abbotsford, Mission, and Maple Ridge.

The main reason? This is where there’s still open land.

The easiest development to do is so-called “greenfield” development.

That’s where big swathes of land that once housed a single house – former hobby farms or acre-sized plots – are turned into new subdivisions. For decades, this meant suburban sprawl and cul-de-sacs, but now most growth skips straight to a denser mix of small lots, townhouses, and five- and six-storey condos.

The alternative model has been the construction of big, concrete high rise condo towers, mostly in downtown Vancouver and other inner suburbs like Burnaby.

But there’s a hard limit on how much more greenfield development we can do.

Langley – Township and City – serve as great examples of the current model of the development, as well as the future.

In the Township, greenfield development is still the primary engine of housing growth. Willoughby has been developing since the late 1990s, and still has at least a decade to run before the bulk of its land is built up.

But Langley City hasn’t had large acreages available for decades. For a long time, this meant development was minimal. But the City’s compact downtown and future SkyTrain link made the area attractive.

So older homes on smaller lots are being packaged up, and chunks of low-density urban land become the site of new condos or townhome complexes.

Between greenfield growth and skyscraping condos, suburban redevelopment like that in Langley City has only had a tiny share of the pie.

READ ALSO: Unclaimed bathroom quarter puts glimmer of hope back in humanity

That’s about to change.

The next 10 to 20 years are going to mark a watershed moment, as redevelopment becomes one of the biggest stories in construction and housing.

Our greenfield supply is running dry, hemmed in by mountains, border, and the ALR. Concrete condos can house plenty of folks, but they don’t fit every budget or family size.

And at last, the provincial government, and many municipal leaders, are more open to the idea of redevelopment. That might be “soft” density – coach houses, basement suites, and so on – but in many places, it will be duplexes, townhouses, and condos replacing low-density suburban homes.

Most of the attention has focused on the vast swathes of Vancouver that could see growth after many decades. But it will eventually apply to every single-family neighbourhood in the Lower Mainland.

That’s going to mean a lot of heated debates at city halls. A lot of people love their cul-de-sacs and quarter-acre lots.

But we don’t have a choice, not if we want the next couple of generations to have space for families at a price they can afford.

The next big development zone is existing suburbia. Time to get ready.

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ColumndevelopmentHousing crisisOpinion

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
THE MOJ: Lions — and Adams — bounce back in a big way against Montreal
Next story
THE MOJ: Vancouver Canadians always find a way to be a destination

Just Posted

Cora Goodyear captured these deer crossing Allard Crescent in early July. One is a young buck with fur still on its antlers. “It will scrape that off by rubbing the antlers on trees,” Goodyear explained. In the meantime, a day earlier she came across a doe and one of its twin fawns crossing the same rural road. The other fawn was lagging behind on their trek and didn’t make it into the photograph. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Deer sightings common on Allard

Volunteers can pick up a free storm drain painting kit from LEPS to raise awareness of its impacts on fish habitats. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
LEPS revives storm drain marking initiative in Langley

Townhouses under construction in Langley’s Willoughby neighbourhood. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
PAINFUL TRUTH: Get ready for redevelopment

Keenan Beavis, foreground, at 28 is one of Business BC’s 30 Under 30 honourees, for the success of Longhouse Media. (Longhouse Media/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Langley entrepreneur named to 30 Under 30 list