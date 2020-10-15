The B.C. Legislature. Will a knockout or a major screw up change B.C.’s government? (Black Press Media file photo)

The B.C. Legislature. Will a knockout or a major screw up change B.C.’s government? (Black Press Media file photo)

Painful Truth: Waiting for the political fumble

It’s seldom that big catastrophes sink governments

We see political campaigns most clearly with hindsight, and not even that is reliable.

Right now, the NDP, BC Liberals, and Greens are locked in battle for B.C.

Will one land a knockout blow? Worse, will one leader fumble?

One of the most famous political fumbles in Canadian history is very literal – in 1974, Progressive Conservative leader Robert Stanfield was running against Pierre Eliot Trudeau when he tossed around a football with some reporters during an airport stopover.

The Globe and Mail ran a front-page photo of Stanfield fumbling the ball – even though he’d caught it fine plenty of times during the back-and-forth.

After Stanfield’s loss, the photo was seen as emblematic of the way he’d fumbled a campaign against Trudeau, whose popularity had seriously waned since the “Trudeaumania” days of six years earlier.

Some even blamed his loss on the photo.

Was that true, or was it a justification created after the fact?

Stanfield was then in his third election contest against Trudeau. Both were known quantities. If the fumble photo did anything, it likely cemented an already existing idea in voter’s minds.

In politics, the drip-drip-drip of bad news can often be deadly – even if, in retrospect, it seems like there was one big scandal.

Here in B.C., a good example is the downfall of the Social Credit party in 1991.

Bill Vander Zalm had resigned after being embroiled in a conflict of interest scandal over the sale of Fantasy Gardens.

But even before that, there had been a host of controversies, and Vander Zalm had been adept at making them worse.

Both before and after becoming premier, he’d shown a distaste for the way he was portrayed in editorial cartoons, most famously when he sued over a cartoon showing him pulling the wings off a fly.

But Vancouver Sun cartoonist Roy Peterson hit the Zalm again in the 1980s, when B.C. was subsidizing pro football, but also sending kids out of province for medical treatment because of hospital overcrowding.

Peterson’s simple but brutal cartoon – Vander Zalm in a football uniform, punting a baby between the uprights – drew some attention. But it drew more stories when Vander Zalm publicly complained about it. A simple cartoon summed up in one image two controversies and got under the then-premier’s skin to become a news story in itself.

Did that one cartoon bring down the Social Credit party?

Nope.

But it was one of a host of issues that the public had on its mind by election day in 1991.

One fumble seldom undoes a government. It’s the perception that is slowly created, issue by issue, as voters weigh their leaders. Eventually, it turns into a gut feeling.

“This guy’s going to fumble it.”

The problem isn’t when you fumble the football. It’s when the voters take the fumble for granted that you’re in trouble.

BC Votes 2020canadian politicsColumnist

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Just Posted

The Langley East candidates, along with representatives of the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce, FVREB, and moderator Frank Bucholtz. (Zoom livestream/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Langley East candidates debate transportation, economy, environment

The hour and a half long all-candidates meeting saw many questions

Advance polling begins on Oct. 15, 2020, across B.C. in the 2020 snap election. (Black Press files)
B.C. VOTES 2020: Advance voting begins today

Advance voting runs from Oct. 15 to Oct. 21 in B.C.’s election

Fort Langley’s rainbow crosswalk was installed in 2017. On Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, the Township consented to one between the school district and RCMP buildings in Murrayville. (Langley Advance Times file)
NDP calls for Langley East candidate’s ouster in wake of Throness resignation

This is the third time the NDP have called for Margaret Kunst to be removed as a candidate

The Vancouver Giants will return to play on Jan. 8, but only against other B.C. teams. (Robert J Wilton/Vancouver Giants files)
Vancouver Giants will play hockey – in a B.C. bubble

The Giants will play only against other British Columbia division teams

Langley East Conservative candidate Ryan Warawa took part in the climate change all-candidates meeting on Wednesday night over Zoom. (Screenshot)
Eight Langley and Langley East candidates talk climate change in all-candidates meeting

Topics included the future of fossil fuels, salmon spawning, forest fires, and highway widening

Mary Foote (right) took part in the Gutsy Walk in August 2020 at the age of 104. She was joined by son in-law Clarence and daughter Edith Olson. (family photo)
Langley woman turns 105 on Oct. 25

In August, Mary Foote took part in the Gutsy Walk to battle Crohn’s and Colitis

Police in Nanaimo are searching for a woman who allegedly threw hot coffee on a McDonald’s employee. (File photo)
Customer throws hot coffee on employee through McDonald’s drive-thru window in Nanaimo

RCMP searching for suspect who could face assault charge

John Brittain has pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder in relation to the deaths of Darlene Knippelberg, Rudi Winter and Susan and Barry Wonch. (File)
Penticton mass-murderer to spend life in prison, 25 years before parole

John Brittain murdered four people in a mid-day rampage in 2019; will likely spend rest of life behind bars

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Flash frozen prawns still sitting in cold storage. (BC Prawns image)
3 million pounds of flash frozen, delicious prawns sitting in B.C. cold storage

Global demand for the B.C. specialty plummeted as the COVID-19 pandemic grew

B.C.’s court of appeal is in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
New trial ordered for woman accused of sexually assaulting teen in Surrey

Ruth Marisol Sanhueza, who had been found guilty of sexual assault and sexual interference, has won her appeal in court

(Bloomberg photo by Andrew Harrer)
Unclear how many misinformation posts about B.C. election are shared on Facebook

The social media company says it has two methods for dealing with misinformation on its platforms

John Brittain, 68, was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder in relation to the deaths of Darlene Knippelberg, Rudi Winter and Susan and Barry Wonch on April 15, 2019. (File)
Penticton mass-murderer apologizes: ‘I tragically disrupted so many lives’

John Brittain killed four of his ex-wife’s neighbours in a mid-day rampage on April 15, 2019

Most Read