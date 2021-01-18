Table for sale took a bit more work than first thought. (Mariana Aramburu/Special to The Star)

Table for sale took a bit more work than first thought. (Mariana Aramburu/Special to The Star)

Ryan’s Regards: Clearing the clutter

Most New Year’s resolutions are abandoned by this point in the year

Have you stuck to your New Years resolutions? We’re not even one month into 2021, and as studies and polls have annually shown us, this is the point where most abandon their goals.

But it was a very different kind of New Year, wasn’t it? With COVID cancelling get-togethers and no end of the pandemic in sight, it felt more or less to be a continuation of the previous twelve-months… although, I mean technically, that’s what New Years always is…

While some people seemed to be under the impression 2020 was all a horrible, no good dream that would disappear from memory at the stroke of midnight, others seemed to forgo resolutions all together… to be fair it is kind of difficult to make any sort of concrete plan.

Rainy weather and closed gyms make it difficult to vow shedding pounds. Stressful situations only amplify people’s smoking and drinking habits. We’re already saving money by hunkering down at home.

I do know that the two most common resolutions floating around households are removing the clutter and attempting to focus solely on the present.

With a large portion of the population confined to their home for the past year, I think quite a few people had the time to take stock of what’s working at what’s not in terms of appliances, decor, and the general lay of their land.

Swap-and-buys or websites like Craigslist are overflowing with knickknacks and furniture that people decided to rid themselves of; an attempt to clear the clutter.

And then at the same time you have a spike in self-help books devoted to showing readers how to stopping dreading the difficult COVID-centric future, lower their anxieties, and start living in the moment.

I can tell you I am failing in both these resolutions.

Every year my girlfriend and I forgo Christmas gifts to upgrade something significant for the house; this time it was our table and chairs.

So at the cusp of the holidays, we went shopping and found the perfect dining room set to take the place of my 30-year-old oak wood relic. We wanted to be more modern… more fancy… and certainly more open in our apartment.

The problem was, there were no takers to purchase the old table.

So there it sat, clogging up the living room as we desperately attempted to sell the thing to anyone who would listen. We bonked our heads and stubbed our toes for weeks on end.

READ MORE: Ryan’s Regards: To stream or not to stream

It became our 2021 resolution to find a new home for the table at all costs and reclaim or crowded home.

At the same time, I decided to combat my worriment of the uncertain future by reading Echart Tolle’s Power of Now. My resolution was to become calm and better in tune with my surroundings.

While I dove deep into the exercises the book recommended, my girlfriend stifled laughter and shook her head at me all weekend long.

Every time I told her that I was feeling more present and aware, she just rolled her eyes.

I knew something was up and that I was seemingly missing something; something like a new haircut that I failed to compliment.

After becoming panicked, scouring both her and the apartment for whatever change she seemed to be alluding to – each time drawing a blank – I gave up.

It took the entire weekend for me to notice that the giant oak table in the middle of our apartment living room was gone.

She had sold it while I was at work and thought it would be fun to see how long it took me to clue in.

Moral of the story? Good luck with your resolutions folks.

________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@aldergrovestar.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

AldergroveColumnist

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Just Posted

Langley Township Civic Facility. (Langley Advance Times files)
Housing, RCMP, Fort roads all discussed at Langley Township budget meeting

A Monday meeting touched on priorities for this year and beyond

Table for sale took a bit more work than first thought. (Mariana Aramburu/Special to The Star)
Ryan’s Regards: Clearing the clutter

Most New Year’s resolutions are abandoned by this point in the year

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.
LETTER: Cloverdale man said public pressure only convinces church goers they are right

Engageing churches in discussions on how to reduce transmission would be more effective than bans

When the pandemic forced the shut down of playgrounds in Langley this past Spring it sparked creativity for these Langley grandparents Herb and Cherri Kwan, who found themselves picking up a paint brush to help keep the local kids occupied. (Bernadette Amiscaray/Special to Langley Advance Times)
PHOTOS: Pandemic park closures spark artistic rock creations for retired Langley grandparents

Herb and Cherri Kwan started hiding painted rocks in Routley Park when playground closed

Shortreed Community Elementary. (Langley School District/Special to the Aldergrove Star)
Parent Advisory Council raises concerns over Langley school district power outage response

Fifteen teachers at Shortreed Community School in Aldergrove staged a sit-in strike last Wednesday

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry prepares a daily update on the coronavirus pandemic, April 21, 2020. (B.C. Government)
B.C. adjusts COVID-19 vaccine rollout for delivery slowdown

Daily cases decline over weekend, 31 more deaths

(Black Press Media Career and Post-Secondary Education Event)
Black Press Media’s virtual career fair helps in job search amid COVID-19’s impact on employment

As many as 40 businesses will be hosting virtual sessions

A female prisoner sent Langford police officers a thank-you card after she spent days in their custody. (Twitter/West Shore RCMP)
Woman gives Victoria-area jail 4.5-star review in handwritten card to police after arrest

‘We don’t often get thank you cards from people who stay with us, but this was sure nice to see’: RCMP

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

An elk got his antlers caught up in a zip line in Youbou over the weekend. (Conservation Officer Service Photo)
Elk rescued from zip line in Youbou on Vancouver Island

Officials urge people to manage items on their property that can hurt animals

A Trail man has a lucky tin for a keepsake after it saved him from a stabbing last week. File photo
Small tin in Kootenay man’s jacket pocket saved him from stabbing: RCMP

The man was uninjured thanks to a tin in his jacket

Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation Chantel Moore, 26, was fatally shot by a police officer during a wellness check in the early morning of June 4, 2020, in Edmundston, N.B. (Facebook)
Frustrated family denied access to B.C. Indigenous woman’s police shooting report

Independent investigation into B.C. woman’s fatal shooting in New Brunswick filed to Crown

Delta Police Constable Jason Martens and Dezi, a nine-year-old German Shepherd that recently retired after 10 years with Delta Police. (Photo submitted)
Dezi, a Delta police dog, retires on a high note after decade of service

Nine-year-old German Shepherd now fights over toys instead of chasing down bad guys

Nurses collect samples from a patient in a COVID suspect room in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at St. Paul’s hospital in downtown Vancouver, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
5 British Columbians under 20 years old battled COVID-19 in ICU in recent weeks

Overall hospitalizations have fallen but young people battling the virus in hospital has increased

Most Read