(File photo)

(File photo)

Ryan’s Regards: COVID brain is fogging life, death, and the rest of all things

There is so much more to planet earth that the coronavirus pandemic

The world is seriously suffering from a major case of COVID brain.

Remember at the start of the pandemic, after the initial onset of lockdowns, working from home, and all around uncertainty led our weary minds to become forgetful?

The tongue-in-cheek phrase caught on and people began using it to describe their perpetual exhaustion.

Well, I’m not talking about that COVID brain.

The COVID brain I’m referring to is the increasing common belief that every single little detail in this world is related to the coronavirus pandemic.

That every sniffle or clear of the throat is believed to be COVID.

That every death or every business closure is due to the pandemic.

I know for me as allergy season dredges onward, my dry, rasping throat in the morning has put me on high alert a time or two – but I know better. I’ve had that feeling my whole life – there’s no reason to panic.

What got me really grumbling was the hospital fire in Iraq last month, when an oxygen tank exploded and 82 people lost their lives in the tragic aftermath.

Headlines were quick to point out that one-quarter of the deceased were people suffering from severe COVID cases in the intensive care unit.

What about the rest of the people who died? The accident victims? The cancer patients? The heart attacks and kidney diseases and hundreds of other illnesses that landed people in a bed at that unit?

COVID-19 is A fight, but not THEE fight.

It has certainly shook the world in a way few diseases or global strife have done before in our lifetime.

Every country on the face of the Earth is clamoring for vaccines, issuing control measures, and seeing case numbers rise and fall, rise and fall.

READ MORE: Ryan’s Regards: Climate change pledges leaves out rural population

But at the same time, all other battles that were happening before 2020 didn’t vanish or get put on hold.

There is still drug addiction and overdoses. There is death due to starvation, poverty, and gunfire.

There is still civil war in Yemen. Political turmoil in Venezuela. Refugees fleeing Syria.

Your friends and neighbours are still dealing with professional challenges and illnesses that don’t receive media coverage and daily briefings from the government.

While on one hand, it does make sense for the Premier and health officer to offer condolences each time new numbers are released, I do find it hard to accept that some receive such a public tribute from high ranking people.

No such offering comes when people lose their lives from opioids or shootings – both of which are far more prevalent these days than COVID deaths.

When February brought the unexpected challenge of my grandfather passing away at 89 years of age, people would offer up condolences, but their follow-up question would be “was it COVID?”

When I said no, their reaction would be one of relief to the point where my grandfather’s death seemed to be deemed unimportant or one that somehow did not count.

I know the virus is at the tip of our lips and top of our brains, but please remember, COVID-19 isn’t everything.

There are other factors at play, and while we still find ourselves in the thick of high case numbers, closures, and yes, even deaths, there is so much more to life and death and the entire world than the pandemic.

Have a story tip? Email: newsroom@aldergrovestar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AldergroveColumnCoronavirus

Previous story
Painful Truth: Forget ‘vaccine hesitant,’ work with the vaccine enthusiastic

Just Posted

(File photo)
Ryan’s Regards: COVID brain is fogging life, death, and the rest of all things

There is so much more to planet earth that the coronavirus pandemic

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of May 16

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

The Langley Centennial Museum is hoping the public can help identify people in this photo from the Sperling Church Sunday School. (Langley Township photo)
Did you attend Sperling Church Sunday School in Langley?

Local residents can help ID people in historic local photos and preserve Langley history

Higher sales of cannabis helped Canadian farmers come out in the green. (Black Press Media File)
Cannabis processing could start shop in North Langley

Company is the latest to work on industrial operations locally

Undated Google maps image of Aldergrove Community Secondary School (file)
New COVID-19 case at Aldergrove Community Secondary School

Fifth report in less than two weeks

Daily confirmed COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health, seven-day rolling average in white, to May 12, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. preparing ‘Restart 2.0’ from COVID-19 as June approaches

Daily infections fall below 500 Friday, down to 387 in hospital

A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine is seen at a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, April 22, 2021. Dr. Ben Chan remembers hearing the preliminary reports back in March of blood clots appearing in a handful of European recipients of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Science on COVID, VITT constantly changing: A look at how doctors keep up

While VITT can represent challenges as a novel disorder, blood clots themselves are not new

Poached trees that were taken recently on Vancouver Island in the Mount Prevost area near Cowichan, B.C. are shown on Sunday, May 10, 2021. Big trees, small trees, dead trees, softwoods and hardwoods have all become valuable targets of tree poachers in British Columbia as timber prices hit record levels. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jen Osborne.
Tree poaching from public forests increasing in B.C. as lumber hits record prices

Prices for B.C. softwood lumber reached $1,600 for 1,000 board feet compared with about $300 a year ago

The warm weather means time for a camping trip, or at least an excursion into nature. How much do you know about camps and camping-related facts? (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
QUIZ: Are you ready to go camping?

How many camp and camping-related questions can you answer?

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) (File Photo)
Police watchdog investigating after man found dead in Surrey following a wellness check

IIO says officers ‘reportedly spoke to a man at the home before departing’

On Friday, May 14 at Meadow Gardens Golf Club in Pitt Meadows, Michael Caan joined a very elite club of golfers who have shot under 60 (Instagram)
VIDEO: B.C. golfer shoots a 59, then jumps in the water

‘Oh, my God,’ said Michael Caan

Crowds at English Bay were blasted with a large beam of light from an RCMP Air-1 helicopter on Friday, May 14. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marc Grandmaison
Police enlist RCMP helicopter to disperse thousands crowded on Vancouver beach

On Friday night, police were witness to ‘several thousand people staying well into the evening’

People shop in Chinatown in Vancouver on Friday, February 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Vancouver community leaders call for action following 717% rise in anti-Asian hate crimes

‘The alarming rise of anti-Asian hate in Canada and south of the border shows Asians have not been fully accepted in North America,’ says Carol Lee

Most Read