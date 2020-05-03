Columnist Ryan Uytdewilligen and his mother Kim sometime in the early 1990s. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Langley Advance Times)

Ryan’s Regards: Happy Mother’s Day

What will COVID-19 mean when it comes to celebrating the moms in our life?

Looking back, Mother’s Day seemed to be more for me than it was for her.

I’d wake up early to make Mom breakfast, but the location for a nice dinner out or the movie we went to go see seemed to be my choice; even if Mom had led me to believe it was all her idea.

It’s going to be a very strange Mother’s Day this coming Sunday.

One of isolation, frustration, and perhaps even a little fear.

And I have tussled with those feelings for many Mays, as this will be the 10th Mother’s Day without my mother; she passed away at the age of 46 after a valiant fight with cancer.

I have her to thank for so much of my sense of humour and my crippling obsession with pop culture.

I often wonder what her take would be on COVID-19 and social distancing measures and what’s happening today in our world.

That’s the thing after they’re gone, is that every opinion about every little thing afterwards can only be speculated.

She passed away before online shopping took the globe by storm and I am absolutely positive she would have broke social distancing measures for a pair of shoes.

The hardest part is that in times of uncertainty and unprecedented pandemics, you must also speculate a fallen loved one’s advice and words of comfort too.

Now, most people will find themselves all in a similar boat for Mother’s Day 2020.

Many will not be able to pay a visit to their mom, with strained phone calls and Facetimes having to suffice.

READ MORE: Ryan’s Regards – Cut yourself some slack

The love and care that a mother gives – the very antidote to the frustrations and anxieties that COVID-19 has concocted – may not be available in person for the first time in many people’s lives.

And I know that can make these times all the worse.

But if nothing else comes from this, let the separation this Sunday during COVID-19 lead to a realization; time is precious.

Let weekly Sunday gatherings with the whole family make a welcome return when those who can be reunited, finally are.

Let those who still can take advantage of conversations together, ask those questions and learn everything they can possibly know so as little as possible is left to speculation.

Let us have seen that our families – our mothers – are what is important and what is at stake.

I miss my mom every day but rejoice in the short but wonderful time we were given together.

And it’s those small acts – as insignificant as they may seem like letting me pick the movie on her special day – that remain in my heart as the most cherished of memories and selfless of gestures.

So, even if you can’t physically see your mother on Sunday, know that a small act of love and appreciation will make the biggest of difference to her.

Thank you to all of the mother’s out there, from the ones caring for crabby kids under quarantine to the ones receiving care in retirement communities.

Happy Mothers Day Mom.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

ColumnCoronavirusLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Just Posted

Under mounting pressure, Henry says reopening B.C. will happen ‘safely, slowly, methodically’

Horgan government expected to introduce plan to reopen B.C. in the next few days

Ryan’s Regards: Happy Mother’s Day

What will COVID-19 mean when it comes to celebrating the moms in our life?

TELUS partners with Dolly Parton for free family entertainment program

Goodnight With Dolly, bedtime stories for children, is now available on Optik TV

PHOTOS: Langley in the roaring twenties

Fires, consumerism, and paved roads defined city and township 100 years in the past

VIDEO: Me and Mae brings some country-rock to Facebook live concert installment

Langley frontman Shawn Meehan performed “Beer For My Horses” and “Rock’n Me”

QUIZ: A tribute to The Beatles

How much do you know about the iconic band from the 1960s?

Helping the Aldergrove Star continue its mission to provide trusted local news

New platform allows readers to make a one-time or ongoing donation to support local journalism

QUIZ: A tribute to The Beatles

How much do you know about the iconic band from the 1960s?

Q&A: What B.C. renters and landlords need to know during the pandemic

Did you pay your rent May 1? Did you receive rent? Your rights and the rules

VIDEO: Dr. Bonnie Henry offers words of encouragement to B.C.’s 2020 graduating class

B.C.’s provincial health officer voiced support for parents and students during this unprecedented time

Concert fundraiser for victims of Nova Scotia massacre organized by B.C. police officer

“Artists for Nova Scotia,” to be streamed on May 8; has goal of raising $50,000

‘More vital now:’ Gay-straight alliances go virtual during COVID-19 pandemic

‘We all just want to be in a place where we see ourselves reflected and supported’

B.C. woman gives birth on driveway in Greater Victoria

Grandma catches baby girl as she enters the world

Privacy watchdogs concerned about apps tracking COVID-19 patients

Provinces across the country looking to implement smartphone apps to help track COVID-19.

Most Read