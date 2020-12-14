Hallmark holiday movies get filmed in and around Aldergrove. (Aldergrove Star files)

Hallmark holiday movies get filmed in and around Aldergrove. (Aldergrove Star files)

Ryan’s Regards: It’s a Wonderful Pandemic

Cue to onslaught of COVID-19-themed Christmas movies

It’s had to have happened to everyone by now. You’re watching an old movie or TV show and your mind instantly goes “there’s too many people close together in that room,” or “no one is wearing a mask…”

I think this happens to me at least once per viewing. And now that it’s the holiday season, my film watching habits have kicked up to high gear, so my mind is going into overdrive with COVID creativity.

I mean, what else are we going to do this holiday season – besides visit the beautiful tree in downtown Aldergrove of course?

It’s fun to hunker down, take in timeless holiday favourites, and re-imagine them with 2020 twists.

Kris Kringle certainly wouldn’t have a job in Miracle on 34th Street if that movie took place right now.

No one would help poor Ralphie with his tongue stuck to the metal post in A Christmas Story, though wearing a mask would prevent that problem from ever happening.

Would Harry and Marv dare to even rob houses with a pandemic going on in Home Alone? All Macaulay Culkin would have to do in terms of traps would be to simply threaten to breathe on the intruders.

Buddy the Elf would be heavily fined for trying to hug strangers on the street.

Singing would be too much of a risk for Bing Crosby to do in White Christmas. No large gatherings for all the Whos down in Whoville.

And the Griswalds in Christmas Vacation… well… I’d hope they’d still be their same clumsy selves. You just know cousin Eddie would be the one to bring COVID into that house.

It may sound like silly nonsense, but just you wait for the influx of coronavirus-themed stories hitting theatres next year.

Every Hallmark movie that you see filming on Fraser Highway will certainly contain some element of finding romance while being socially distanced or getting stuck at home for the holidays.

I was speaking to the book publisher in April and they told me that they had already received several submissions with stories revolving around the pandemic. That was in APRIL! People have a yearning to get these crazy times captured through creative means… that, or at least capitalize on it.

READ MORE: Ryan’s Regards: You’re not a lesser person

My thought that I just can’t shake is about the greatest seasonal story of them all; It’s a Wonderful Life.

The 1946 RKO ode to small towns and the common man starring James Stewart is a must at this time of year… or any time really. Few will attack me if I say it may be the greatest movie ever made.

But instead of rethinking what the residents of Bedford Falls would be doing in the times of COVID, there’s a certain comfort others might get from taking in this sentimental black and white classic.

Essentially, what we get to see is a man who learns what the world would be like if he never existed. His “simple” life turns out to me more meaningful that he ever thought.

Every single one of us would love to be guided by an upbeat angel right about now and shown what our lives and this world would be like if COVID never happened.

Would loved ones have a little bit more time on this earth? Would we have travelled far? Still been employed? Would are lives have changed at all?

It’s been a wildly unprecedented time, but as I catch up with old acquaintances around the holidays, I can tell you there is a lot of good still happening in this world.

I can’t even count on two hands how many close friends are expecting children in the new year.

I know people who were able to buy their first home and received the inspiration they needed to enroll in post-secondary or finally find the time to start a long-desired project they’ve never been able to get off the ground.

The film’s central character, George Bailey, goes through hardships in the course of his life – battling debt, depression, and stress, and greed; but he is shown that there is good.

While it’s unlikely a guardian angel will be visiting us anytime soon, It’s a Wonderful Life has at least given me the hope that, with enough passage of time, many will be able to find the unclear positives that occurred in 2020.

________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@aldergrovestar.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

AldergroveChristmasCoronavirusLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
FINLAYSON: The long economic tail of COVID-19

Just Posted

Send your letter to the editor via email to <a href="mailto:editor@langleyadvancetimes.com"><strong>editor@langleyadvancetimes.com</strong></a>. Please included your first and last name, address, and phone number.
LETTER: Temporary church closure safest for all

Hosting Sunday services at a Langley church, contrary to public health rules, is dividing readers

Su VanderHorst captured this picture of a cobweb on her back deck in Murrayville on Saturday morning. “Just beautiful!” she said. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Amazing what nature can create

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Langley’s Cassie Unger stars in Theatre in the Country’s Christmas production of The Gift of the Magi is being livestreamed this weekend and next. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: COVID once again shutters Langley theatre, forcing show online

Theatre in the Country and fistful of local actors bring Christmas online with The Gift of the Magi

Vancouver Giants defenceman Bowen Byram has been named to Team Canada, the second year the star player with the Langley-based WHL team has made the roster. (File photo by Rik Fedyck)
Vancouver Giants defenceman Bowen Byram will play for Canada, again

Player with Langley-based team rode out a two-week COVID-19 shutdown at training camp

Danielle Arbour shows some of the cockroaches she has trapped in her suite at the Centennial Manor in Langley City. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Besieged by mice and cockroaches, residents of Langley City housing complex are stressed out

Did a nearby demolition drive rodents into Centennial Manor? Not likely, according to city manager.

You may have played with Lego interlocking blocks, but do you know where the company is headquartered? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: A peek into the toy box

How much do you know about past and present toys and games?

Damien Dupont, visiting the Free Grace Baptist Church for an in-person service, during a time when there is a ban on gatherings, speaks to a television news crew outside the church on Dec. 13, 2020. (Jessica Peters/ The Progress)
Chilliwack churches continue to defy public health orders with in-person gatherings

Chilliwack RCMP began with awareness campaign but have now recommended charges for gatherings

Chilliwack Free Reformed Church on Yale Road (seen on Dec. 1, 2020), along with Free Grace Baptist Church, continues to hold in-person services despite the Nov. 19 public health order banning indoor gatherings. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
RCMP submit reports to BC Prosecution Service after three Chilliwack churches continue in-person worship

‘We did take the education and awareness approach… and the violation has continued’ - RCMP

A psychology professor on Vancouver Island will conduct research on the effect of COVID-19 pandemic on learning and mental health of students. (Stock photo)
B.C. prof researching pandemic’s long-term effects on grade schoolers

Researcher hopes to ask 100 families about their experiences over time

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Christmas and the holiday season will be very different for many people this year thanks to restrictions in place by the pandemic. Pixabay photo
‘This too shall pass:’ B.C. residents work through loss of holiday gatherings, traditions

Finding ways to manage and process the changes COVID-19 presents to seasonal plans

Malakai sings James Taylor’s “Steamroller Blues” in a performance at the Duncan Showroom that caught the attention of the legendary songwriter himself. (Screenshot)
VIDEO: Young B.C. singer catches the eyes and ears of James Taylor

Legendary singer-songwriter posts two videos of 11-year-old Malakai to Instagram

Dancer Carolyn Currey performed to O Holy Night on Thursday (Dec. 10) at Mill Lake Park in Abbotsford. (Screengrab from video)
VIDEO: Ballerina presents surprise park performance in Abbotsford

Carolyn Currey dances to Christmas classic O Holy Night

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam responds to a question during a news conference Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Feds say all large provinces need stronger COVID-19 response ‘now’

Infections continue to climb in the six provinces west of the Atlantic region

Most Read