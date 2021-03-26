Black Press Media files

Black Press Media files

Ryan’s Regards: Millennials having a heck of a time with housing

A half-a-million over asking price for Langley home is not promising for first time buyers

Saddled with a millennial living in your basement, that just won’t leave? Have they not flown the coop because the housing market is simply too difficult to even consider entering?

You’re not alone. As it sits right now in the United States, 52 per cent of Millennials are apparently still rooming with mom and dad.

Millennials, by the way, were born between 1981 and 1996. Yes, the oldest batch are turning 40 this year.

The zeitgeist would tell you that absolutely none of those people own their own home and apparently never will.

A bevy of boomers curse the “lazy work ethic” of Millennials, while simultaneously worrying about the prospects of their own children’s doomed future.

It’s indeed a difficult landscape out there for first-time home buyers; the recent sale of a home in Walnut Grove that was half a million dollars over the asking price had owners drooling and buyers foaming at the mouth.

But looking far over the fence and past just next door, it appears to me that real estate inequity is, along with politics, religion, and dietary habits, not generational, rather geographical.

Location! Location! Location! It makes this a truly Lower Mainland-specific problem.

As much as I am sick of referencing my adolescent life in the Prairies – it’s impossible not to reference the ample space and lukewarm prices there. A land where all of my friends blow millennial myths out of the water.

Many are married with children, with a home, well on its way to be paid off. Some even built their own dream dwelling and no one is yet past 30.

READ MORE: Ryan’s Regards: Saying goodbye to the soft hello

Our first place of residence is not meant to be a glamorous, Martha Stewart showstopper either; I think the pressure from social media has fed into people’s fears of not measuring up or being okay with anything less than Instagram-worthy.

I often think back to my grandfather, who came to Canada and lived in a renovated granary bin for a decade. He and his wife raised seven kids in that thing.

Could you imagine? Chicken coops, granary bins, and barns were commonplace.

I spent my early childhood living in a tiny but lovely mobile home.

When I moved out as an adult, I was fortunate enough to go spend a summer in New York City. I did not live in anything like Rachel and Monica’s apartment from Friends – that, I can tell you.

The “rustic” 100-year-old complex faced a shipping yard and seemed as though it was a secret that was waiting to be condemned.

So, with affordable living in tiny towns, rat-filled Brooklyn apartments with plenty of… character, chicken coops, or even a dissipating Italian village, where winery-surrounded villages can be owned with mere pocket change, that you can easily pull up on Craigslist, there are options! More options than ever.

It’s an adventure right? Us Millennials are always saying we value experiences more than belongings.

Millennials in the Lower Mainland need to be more willing to move around or be more flexible if they desperately want to have their name on a deed.

If parents don’t like the idea of their children going far or having to shack up with barnyard animals, then they themselves may have to forget about ever selling.

I foresee a whole lot of Millennials never leaving the nest; there will merely come a day when they claim the top floor and the parents are forced downstairs.

Have a story tip? Email: newsroom@aldergrovestar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AldergroveColumnLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Ryan’s Regards: Saying goodbye to the soft hello

Just Posted

Paul and Peter Luongo (centre) love sharing their passion for the ukulele with music students of all ages. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Uke leaders called to teach in international music sessions

In addition to joining global series, Peter and Paul Luongo launch new spring workshop in Langley

Downtown Aldergrove (Aldergrove Star files)
Aldergrove Business Association encouraging clean storefronts with spring contest

$500 goes to the business with the most photos of them sweeping, dusting, or tidying

Black Press Media files
Ryan’s Regards: Millennials having a heck of a time with housing

A half-a-million over asking price for Langley home is not promising for first time buyers

Township of Langley will begin issuing burning permits next month. City of Langley does not permit open burning. (Township of Langley image)
Langley Township ready to issue burning permits beginning April

City of Langley does not permit open burning and does not issue permits

Four portables are going up at Shortreed while seismic upgrades occur. (Special to The Star)
Four more portables arrive at Shortreed Community Elementary in Aldergrove

Upgrade to be completed in early 2023, furthering student protection in the event of an earthquake

SpaceX space junk burning in night’s sky on March 25, 2021. (screenshot of u/ArcMaster video/Reddit)
VIDEO: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket debris spotted burning in night’s sky

Hundreds took to social media showing videos and photos of Elon Musk’s space project

Glen Assoun, the Nova Scotia man who spent almost 17 years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit, stands outside Supreme Court in Halifax on Friday, July 12, 2019. A police watchdog in British Columbia will investigate whether RCMP in Nova Scotia broke the law when they destroyed evidence in the case of Glen Assoun, who was wrongfully convicted of murder in 1999. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
B.C. watchdog to investigate whether police broke the law in Glen Assoun case

He spent nearly 17 years in prison for a murder conviction the Supreme Court overturned in 2019

Orange Shirt Day founder and executive director Phyllis Webstad is hoping Bill C-5, to establish Orange Shirt Day, Sept. 30, as a National Day for Truth and Reconciliation will pass in the House of Commons. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Orange Shirt Day Society calls on Conservatives to support a National Day of Reconciliation

“It’s time to do the right thing,” said founder, executive director Phyllis Webstad

Statue of Lady Justice outside B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey shooter who fired 8 bullets into another man gets 9 years in jail

Michael Branden Anderson fired eight bullets into Julian Page on a Surrey residential street, but was acquitted of attempted murder

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Alexis Coughlan of Abbotsford is questioning why the paramedics took so long and why the firefighters from down the street were not dispatched when her two-year-old son Milo was having a seizure. (Submitted photo)
With a firehall down the street, B.C. mom questions response time for son’s seizure

Alexis Coughlan wonders why firefighters just down the street weren’t called before paramedics

People wait in line at a COVID-19 testing facility in Burnaby, B.C., on Thursday, August 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s rising COVID-19 infection rate hits 800 for Thursday

191 more positive tests for coronavirus variants of concern

B.C. company, Inno Lifecare, is manufacturing the first N95 respirators approved for sale by Health Canada in its Tri-City facility. It made a million in its first week of production. (Provided)
B.C. company 1st in Canada authorized to sell N95 masks made in-house

After 1 million masks made in first week of production, the company’s eyes are set on a contract with the B.C. government

Chilliwack Free Reformed Church on Yale Road (seen on Dec. 1, 2020), along with Free Grace Baptist Church, held in-person services despite the Nov. 19 public health order banning indoor gatherings. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. allows up to 4 indoor religious services from March 28-May 13

Temporary easing with Easter, Passover, Ramadan coming up

Most Read